|
|[March 21, 2018]
|
New Biocompatible Particle Embolic Device to Therapeutically Slow or Stop Blood Flow Presented at the 2018 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Conference
A scientific presentation of a new vascular embolic device was presented
today at the 2018 Society of Interventional Radiology conference in Los
Angeles, California - GPX: A New Proprietary In Situ Setting
Embolic Agent that Combines the Benefits of Coils, Gel-Beads, and Other
Embolics.
"GPX is a biocompatible particle embolic loaded in a pre-packaged
syringe in a low-viscosity state. After injection into a blood vessel
through a standard catheter, GPX can fill the targeted vessel and
therapeutically slow or stop blood flow," said Josh Jones, PhD,
presenting author of the scientific abstract. "It is non-toxic and
non-inflammatory and can be delivered through standard off-the-shelf
small and large catheters. It does not rely on polymerization or
precipitation, and is designed to deliver precise control & safety for
embolization procedures."
Therapeutic catheter-delivered embolization is performed to stop or slow
arterial or venous blood flow into certain organs or anomalies to
control bleeding; treat aneurysms; seal arterial venous malformations;
selectively block blood flow into specific organs and condtions
(prostate, uterine fibroids…etc.); and/or de-vascularize certain tumors
to starve them of blood supply.
"The data presented today is exciting. In acute in-vivo experiments, GPX
was delivered with no catheter reflux and demonstrated complete vascular
occlusion without crossing into the venous circulation," said David
Blossom, President of Fluidx Medical Technology. "Some other embolic
devices stick to catheters during delivery which can create patient
safety issues. Today's data shows that a catheter could be left in the
body, with GPX embolic material around it, for hours without risk of
catheter entrapment. Because of its ease-of-use and precise control, GPX
represents a promising new device to help patients in a variety of
embolization scenarios."
Embolic devices include particles, coils, and liquids/glues. Particles,
sometimes referred to as "beads" or "gel-beads," are generally small
polymer spheres injected thorough catheters, flow downstream with the
blood flow, and embolize large spaces. But, particles are hard to
control, sometimes uncontrollably & unintentionally flow into non-target
organs, typically are not radiopaque, and do not allow the clinician to
create a plug.
Metallic coils can create a plug to occlude flow, but lack precision,
sometimes perforate the vessel, and often require numerous expensive
deployments to occlude. Liquid embolics, including "glues," have
advantages for certain procedures, but are associated with cytotoxicity;
vascular inflammation; clumping; in-vivo polymerization and
precipitation; and accidental catheter entrapment in the body that can
be catastrophic for the patient.
GPX Embolic Particles are developed by Fluidx Medical Technology based
in Park City, Utah, US and foreign patents issued and pending. GPX is
under development and not FDA cleared at this time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005040/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]