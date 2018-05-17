New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced that the company has been recognized and positioned by Gartner (News - Alert) as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites" report by Will Cappelli, Federico De Silva, and Sanjit Ganguli, published on 19 March 2018.

The firm also collects verified end user reviews through their Gartner Peer Insights platform. New Relic received end user reviews on Gartner Peer Insights for the Application Performance Monitoring market. The company received the following reviews including:

Notable milestones for New Relic include:

Business Momentum (News - Alert) : Global Expansion and Enterprise Growth

The company delivered $263 million in revenue and 45 percent year-over-year revenue growth for the fiscal 2017 year. Most recently for the company's third quarter fiscal 2018, the company's enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed 50 percent of total ARR;

The company hosted the FutureStack Global Tour in London, Berlin, New York, and Sydney, bringing the event to customers in continental Europe and the Asia Pacific region for the first time; and

At FutureStack: Berlin, New Relic announced plans to establish a European Region located in Germany.

Platform Innovation: The Power of SaaS (News - Alert)

The comany delivered New Relic Applied Intelligence, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to power new intelligent capabilities across the company's platform to help organizations use monitoring data to predict and provide prescriptive recommendations for problems before they impact customers;

In its first year of availability, New Relic Infrastructure demonstrated momentum with expanded visibility into Amazon Web Services, Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, new on host integrations including Apache, Cassandra, MySQL, NGINX Plus, RabbitMQ, Redis, and StatsD, and an SDK is designed to make development, customization, and deployment of an integration easy. The launch of Health Map brought together a single, high-density view of applications and the infrastructure they rely on, and New Relic Infrastructure accounted for over 10 percent of new ARR within the 2018 fiscal year second quarter.

The company previewed its plans to offer enhanced Distributed Tracing-a new way to provide end-to-end visibility into how code performs across the customer experience with distributed, multi-tier application architectures.

To learn more about New Relic's platform innovations, please visit the company's website.

In conjunction with FutureStack: New York, the company held its first Cloud Partner Migration Summit and announced the New Relic Navigators Partner Program to help system integrators, consultants, and value added resellers increase speed and visibility for their customer's cloud adoption and transformation projects.

New Relic announced strategic alliances and integrations with Splunk and SumoLogic to enable developers and IT operations teams to help reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) and proactively improve customer experiences.

Resources

A complimentary copy of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites is available here.

About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

