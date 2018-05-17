|
|[March 21, 2018]
|
New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced that the company has been
recognized and positioned by Gartner (News - Alert) as a Leader for the sixth
consecutive time in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance
Monitoring Suites" report by Will Cappelli, Federico De Silva, and
Sanjit Ganguli, published on 19 March 2018.
The firm also collects verified end user reviews through their Gartner
Peer Insights platform. New Relic received end user reviews on Gartner
Peer Insights for the Application Performance Monitoring market. The
company received the following reviews including:
Notable milestones for New Relic include:
Business Momentum (News - Alert): Global Expansion and Enterprise Growth
Platform Innovation: The Power of SaaS (News - Alert)
-
The comany delivered New
Relic Applied Intelligence, which leverages artificial
intelligence and machine learning to power new intelligent
capabilities across the company's platform to help organizations use
monitoring data to predict and provide prescriptive recommendations
for problems before they impact customers;
-
In its first year of availability, New Relic Infrastructure
demonstrated momentum with expanded
visibility into Amazon Web Services, Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure, and Google
Cloud Platform, new on
host integrations including Apache, Cassandra, MySQL, NGINX Plus,
RabbitMQ, Redis, and StatsD, and an SDK is designed to make
development, customization, and deployment of an integration easy. The
launch of Health
Map brought together a single, high-density view of applications
and the infrastructure they rely on, and New Relic Infrastructure
accounted for over 10 percent of new ARR within the 2018 fiscal year
second quarter.
-
The company previewed its plans to offer enhanced Distributed
Tracing-a new way to provide end-to-end visibility into how code
performs across the customer experience with distributed, multi-tier
application architectures.
-
To learn more about New Relic's platform innovations, please visit the
company's website.
Global Partner Ecosystem:
-
In conjunction with FutureStack: New York, the company held its first
Cloud Partner Migration Summit and announced the
New Relic Navigators Partner Program to help system integrators,
consultants, and value added resellers increase speed and visibility
for their customer's cloud adoption and transformation projects.
-
New Relic announced strategic alliances and integrations with Splunk
and SumoLogic
to enable developers and IT operations teams to help reduce
mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) and proactively improve customer
experiences.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of
individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not
represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
Resources
A complimentary copy of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application
Performance Monitoring Suites is available here.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50
percent of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to, market trends and characteristics, New Relic's future growth
prospects, New Relic's plans for its first European availability zone
located in Germany in 2018, and statements regarding the New Relic
Platform, particularly with respect to products and features thereof
that are expected to be delivered in the future, as well as benefits
from or future enhancements to those products and features. The
achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties,
assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's
actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further
information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other
results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is
included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time,
including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the
captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these
documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations
website at https://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321006084/en/
