[March 21, 2018] New Commercial Telematics Leader Will Oversee Nationwide's Connected Fleet Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Much of the discussion around autonomous vehicles has focused on personal cars, but the commercial auto industry is also going through a technological revolution. Telematics, connected fleets and smart devices are all changing the way employees drive both now — and in the future. That's why Nationwide just hired a commercial telematics director with more than 20 years of experience. Pete Frey will develop and oversee a usage-based insurance program and connected business fleet platform for Nationwide. "Pete has been a leader in the telematics arena with deep industry knowledge and experience," said Tony Fenton, vice president of Underwriting and Product for Commercial Auto, Casualty and New Product Development. "He will ensure that Nationwide establishes a world-class platform that provides benefits and value to commercial policyholders." Frey began his career in the automotive industry, followed by 15 years with American Family Insurance. For the past seven years, he developed a usage-based insurance telematics program and oversaw product management for two telematics service providers focusing on flet management and connected car platforms. Frey has worked with multiple insurance carriers, automotive organizations and data providers in implementing telematics-based solutions aimed at customer engagement, driving safety and business insights. Frey has a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a management certificate in technology management and leadership from the Sloan School of Business. He has been invited as a speaker and panelist at multiple telematics- and technology-related conferences, and has also served as an advisor on numerous strategic connected car industry related efforts. For more information, visit Nationwide's blog page.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the U.S. and is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. The company provides a full range of insurance and financial services, including auto, commercial, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; banking and mortgages; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2018 Nationwide. Contact:

Christopher Stollar

614-677-5711

stollac1@nationwide.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-commercial-telematics-leader-will-oversee-nationwides-connected-fleet-platform-300617444.html SOURCE Nationwide

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]