|
|[March 21, 2018]
|
New Special Report by Ari Rastegar Warns of Looming Market Crash
Today Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar
Equity Partners, released an enlightening special report created for
professionals. In "The
Market Crash Cycle: How it Works, What to Expect, and How to Protect
Yourself from the Next Impending Crash," Mr. Rastegar
outlines the history of past market crash cycles and offers practical
steps professionals can take today to navigate downturns and illuminate
the way forward. Rastegar has been quoted saying: "The best way to make
money in a recession is to not lose money."
In this special report investors will learn:
-
A history of American market booms and busts
-
How the 6-step Crash Cycle works, and what phase we're in now
-
Why crashes happen, and what to watch for in 2018
-
An analysis of what's to come, and when
-
Potential causes of the next market crash
-
6 things professionals can do to protect their financial future
"When the economy is chugging along like this it's easy to think it will
always be this way. History tells us that it won't last. Booms and busts
are a normal feature of the business cycle. In fact, the American
economy has seen 33 crashes since 1850; that averages out to 1 crash
every 5 years," said Ari Rastegar. "This special report is a red alert
to all professionals seeking to protect their wealth. The crash is
coming and the time is now to streamline your finances, reallocate your
portfolio and take meaningful steps to help secure your financial
future."
About Us
Rastegar Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in
commercial real estate investments.
To learn more visit www.rastegarequitypartners.com.
The information contained in this press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and
is for informational purposes only. This message, content, links and
videos are not an offering memorandum or prospectus and should not be
treated as offering material of any sort. This is intended to be of
general interest only, and does not constitute or set forth professional
opinions or advice. The information in this message, document, video and
article are speculative and may or may not be accurate. Actual
information and results may differ materially from those stated herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005328/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]