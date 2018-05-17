[March 21, 2018] New Special Report by Ari Rastegar Warns of Looming Market Crash

Today Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Equity Partners, released an enlightening special report created for professionals. In "The Market Crash Cycle: How it Works, What to Expect, and How to Protect Yourself from the Next Impending Crash," Mr. Rastegar outlines the history of past market crash cycles and offers practical steps professionals can take today to navigate downturns and illuminate the way forward. Rastegar has been quoted saying: "The best way to make money in a recession is to not lose money." In this special report investors will learn: A history of American market booms and busts

How the 6-step Crash Cycle works, and what phase we're in now

Why crashes happen, and what to watch for in 2018

An analysis of what's to come, and when

Potential causes of the next market crash

6 things professionals can do to protect their financial future "When the economy is chugging along like this it's easy to think it will always be this way. History tells us that it won't last. Booms and busts are a normal feature of the business cycle. In fact, the American economy has seen 33 crashes since 1850; that averages out to 1 crash every 5 years," said Ari Rastegar. "This special report is a red alert to all professionals seeking to protect their wealth. The crash is coming and the time is now to streamline your finances, reallocate your portfolio and take meaningful steps to help secure your financial future." About Us

Rastegar Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate investments. To learn more visit www.rastegarequitypartners.com. The information contained in this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is for informational purposes only. This message, content, links and videos are not an offering memorandum or prospectus and should not be treated as offering material of any sort. This is intended to be of general interest only, and does not constitute or set forth professional opinions or advice. The information in this message, document, video and article are speculative and may or may not be accurate. Actual information and results may differ materially from those stated herein. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005328/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]