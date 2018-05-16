[March 21, 2018] New CompTIA Network+ Certification Focuses on Key Concepts in Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Virtualization and More

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral, performance-based certifications for the information technology (IT) industry, today introduced an updated version of its CompTIA Network+ credential. The new exam (N10-007) reflects current networking technologies in both wired and wireless environments. CompTIA Network+ is the only industry certification that covers both. "CompTIA Network+ validates an IT professional's abilities and skills to work with any network regardless of the platform," said Tazneen Kasem, CompTIA product manager. "That's especially important in today's environment, as networks have grown increasingly complicated with the introduction of the cloud, virtualization, software defined networks, and other emerging technologies." The updated CompTIA Network+ certification includes new content in the following areas: Critical security concepts to help networking professionals work with security practitioners. Key cloud computing best practices, including virtual switches, hypervisors and virtual network interface controllers, as well as typical service models.

Newer hardware and virtualization techniques, including "white-box switching" and network feature virtualization.

Concepts such as network virtualization, disaster recovery and device hardening. In addition to the traditional multiple-choice question and answer format, the CompTIA Network+ exam includes performance-based questions. This requires test takers to complete hands-on simulations to demonstrate their ability to solve problems in a networking environment. CompTIA Network+ is relevant for any IT professional responsible for configuring, managing and securing wired and wireless networks deployed by organizations around the world. Network field technicians and engineers, network administrators, computer and help desk technicians, systems engineers, network support specialists, and network analysts are some of the job roles that can benefit from earning this credential.

A recent CompTIA analysis of employment and hiring data found that employers across the U.S. posted more than 45,000 job openings for network and computer system administrators, computer network architects and computer network support specialists during the fourth quarter of 2017.[1] These three job categories are projected to grow by an estimated 11 percent to 12 percent by 2027. CompTIA Network+ exam is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to show compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024 Standard. It is also approved by the U.S. Department of Defense for Directive 8140/8570.01-M. For more information on the new CompTIA Network+, including exam objectives, practice questions, training materials, and exam vouchers, visit https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/network. Contact:

