|[March 21, 2018]
New Packet Design Explorer Suite Facilitates Better BGP Peering Decisions
Packet Design (News - Alert) has released the Explorer
Suite version 17.3 with advanced BGP performance analytics to help
service providers deliver higher quality services, decrease transit
costs, and mitigate security threats. Via its unique ability to
correlate internal and external BGP traffic and routing with
performance, the new version will enable service providers to make more
informed BGP peering decisions and improve troubleshooting.
BGP peering is complex. For example, when running out of transit
capacity, a service provider must decide whether it should upgrade the
capacity of the existing links, add a new link at another location to
the same provider, or peer with a completely new provider. Many
operators do not have the right data to make good choices.
As a result, often service providers pay too much for transit costs and
have ongoing connectivity or performance issues. In addition, according
to Packet Design customers, 20 percent of traffic is missed completely.
For instance, peering partners are using their networks in unexpected
ways, they don't know where their traffic is transiting, and their
networks are being used surreptitiously for route hijackings.
"Service providers are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on these
peering relationships, but there are huge opportunities for improvement
that have not been tapped because they lacked the tools," said Matt
Sherrod, vice president of products for Packet Design. "With this new
version of the Explorer Suite, we are making it much easier for service
providers to choose the best BGP peering relationships for them from a
cost and performance standpoint."
To facilitate better BGP peering and troubleshooting decisions, the
Explorer Suite version 17.3 provides comprehensive visibility into BGP
traffic flows and links them to performance and latency measurements per
service. Engineers and planners can see real-time and historical views
of BGP traffic volume for each peer, the type of traffic, its source and
destination, the ingress and egress points, and the transit networks it
traversed.
A new visualization highlights when and where traffi is changing
patterns. The suite will alert service providers when traffic is moving
outside of normal peering partners. For example, service providers can
immediately see and understand the impact of someone using BGP on their
networks to hijack routes.
In addition, the Explorer Suite will suggest "top opportunities" to
reduce transit costs, such as private peering. Service providers can
also optimize peering for certain services.
Real-time operational monitoring and back-in-time forensic analysis help
operators troubleshoot and manage service delivery proactively. Modeling
capabilities enable engineers to accurately predict how proposed peering
changes will affect routing and traffic to decrease the chances of
design errors or misconfigurations.
The Explorer Suite version 17.3 is available now. For more information,
visit https://www.packetdesign.com/products/explorer-suite/.
Additional Resources:
About the Packet Design Explorer Suite
The Explorer network service assurance suite fills a key management gap
in IP/MPLS networks. Only the Explorer products uniquely correlate
always-current routing and path behavior with traffic flows and network
infrastructure performance to reveal how routing events and failures
affect service delivery. The Explorer Suite is also engineered
for SDN, providing powerful analytics and automation capabilities to
accelerate the transition to self-healing, self-optimizing networks.
About Packet Design
Packet Design technology is used in the world's largest and most complex
networks to improve network availability and performance, mitigate the
risk from change, and enhance customer satisfaction. Its real-time
telemetry and analytics are now powering intelligent automation by SDN
controllers and service orchestrators in multi-layer, multi-vendor
ecosystems. Packet Design customers deliver differentiated services
faster and more economically, run their networks hotter with greater
resiliency, and achieve first-mover competitive advantages. Visit www.packetdesign.com
for more information.
