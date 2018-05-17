[March 21, 2018] New and Improved Comfort Zone® Calming Products Deliver Cat Owners Less Stress and More Love

Comfort Zone® - the # 1 brand in pet behavior management - has re-engineered its veterinarian-recommended, drug-free pheromone technology to ensure less stress and more love for cats and their owners. New and improved Comfort Zone® Calming Products for cats feature updated formulas that mimic cats' natural soothing pheromones to provide a sense of safety and security while greatly mitigating the negative behaviors caused by stress, such as scratching, fighting and spraying. The Comfort Zone® Cat Calming Diffuser is now proven to be 95% effective at reducing urine marking and 93% effective at reducing destructive scratching. The new Comfort Zone® Multi-Cat Diffuser is now proven 88% effective at reducing multi-cat tension and conflict. Comfort Zone® Cat Calming and Multi-Cat Diffusers now feature an advanced diffusion system, for longer-lasting diffusion and more coverage than before. The diffusers simply plug into any outlet, with refill bottles that have been redesigned to consistently provide up to a full 30 days of diffusion. Moreover, the new diffuser systems have been proven to provide more diffusion over a larger area when compared to the previous version. With an advanced system, new and improved Comfort Zone® products are a proven solution that effectively reduces negative behaviors associated with cat stress and creates happier cats and happier homes. "Whether introducing new pets in the home, moving, or even leaving for the day to go to work, cat stress is very commonplace," said Scott Lazarczyk, Health & Wellness General Manager at Central Garden and Pet Company. "But the certainty of these stressors doesn't mean your relationship with your cat has to suffer. Comfort Zone® products significantly reduce the negative cat behaviors caused by stress, making cat ownership even more enjoyable." Comfort Zone® products, which also include Spray & Scratch Control Spray for Cats and other pet behavior tools, are available at Petco, Amazn.com, Chewy.com and independent pet retailers throughout the U.S. All Comfort Zone® Calming Products offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If cat owners are not satisfied, products can be returned within 90 days for a full refund. For more information about Comfort Zone® Calming Products, visit http://www.comfortzone.com/ or follow Comfort Zone on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Comfort Zone is a registered trademark of Farnam Companies, Inc.

About Central Garden & Pet Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™ and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™ and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products™, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 4,200 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC (News - Alert) filings, please visit the Company's website at www.central.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005314/en/

