[March 21, 2018] New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules

ZixCorp (ZixCorp), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leader in email security, has established a distribution agreement with Progress Distribution. Its channel partner, Proact IT Group AB, will help global enterprises in the UK and Europe implement Zix Email Encryption solutions to meet the forthcoming requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Progress Distribution, an incubator and distributor of Cyber Security, Networking, Infrastructure and Storage, who specialises in emerging and disruptive technologies, will distribute Zix Email Encryption Solutions through its extensive UK and European channel network. Proact IT Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: PACT), Europe's leading independent data centre and cloud services provider, is enhancing its offerings to its 3500+ enterprise customers by adding Zix Email Encryption solutions to its portfolio. Proact IT now offers Zix Email Encryption to its customers in both on-premises and Proact IT Managed Cloud Service models. GDPR is a sweeping set of new rules set to take effect on May 25, 2018. The new rules were drafted by the EU and assign steep penalties for any company that puts sensitive consumer information at risk. Even though GDPR is a set of European rules, the regulation applies to any business that deals with EU citizens' private information. "Because email security is a core component affected by GDPR, a distribution partnership with the leading email security experts at Zix is a natural fit and it also complements our other GDPR and Data Governance offerings," said John Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Progress. The average email inbox contains a trove of sensitive and soon-to-be-regulated data. This data is at risk when it's at rest and when in transit between users. Zix provides an email encryption solution that both leads the industry and meets the forthcoming mandates of GDPR. "Our corporate customers rely on us to manage their information security needs, and with the risks in today's cyber landscapes and the sensitivity of email messages, data protection and security is a key priority," said Paul Bates, Vice President, Managed Cloud Services of Proact IT Group AB. "For email encryption solutions, Zix was the best fit for Proact and our customers. We want to offer our customers the best-in-class email encryption experience. Zix allows us to deliver customisation and branding for our customes along with a superior mobile experience. We can ensure our customers' communications are secure without disrupting their processes or daily workflow." Proact IT Group AB customers will now have access to ZixEncrypt, an email encryption solution that uses policy-based filters to identify sensitive emails and encrypt them automatically. This approach eliminates both human error and user annoyance. Delivering and decrypting an email is just as easy, ensuring that protecting data and complying with GDPR is seamless and sustainable. "For more than 15 years, Zix has been a trusted partner to U.S. organizations in government, finance, insurance, and healthcare, which are required by federal regulations to safeguard personal information. Our experience in regulated industries and expertise in email data protection align well for delivering seamless service to international markets. The UK market represents a solid step in our international data-protection strategy," said David Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Zix. "We are proud to partner with Progress Distribution and Proact IT AB, and appreciate their confidence in Zix as we work together to educate their customers and other UK/EU organizations about the importance of protecting consumer data and the value of our industry-leading, easy-to-use email encryption and DLP solutions."

About Progress Distribution Progress Distribution is an established provider of data governance and compliance assistance, enterprise security solutions, and managed security services. The company takes a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity in order to empower global enterprises to avoid advanced security threats and stay ahead of persistent and evolving attacks. Progress is a leader in the European IT channel and an innovator in terms of cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.progressdistribution.co.uk About Proact IT AB Proact is Europe's leading independent data centre and cloud services provider. By delivering flexible, accessible and secure IT solutions and services, we help companies and authorities reduce risk and costs, whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency. We've completed over 5,000 successful projects around the world, have more than 3,500 customers and currently manage in excess of 100 petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 800 people in 15 countries across Europe and North America. Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit: www.proact.eu About Zix Corporation Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit zixcorp.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005218/en/

