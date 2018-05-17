|
|[March 21, 2018]
New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules
ZixCorp (ZixCorp), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leader in email security, has
established a distribution agreement with Progress Distribution. Its
channel partner, Proact IT Group AB, will help global enterprises in the
UK and Europe implement Zix Email Encryption solutions to meet the
forthcoming requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR).
Progress Distribution, an incubator and distributor of Cyber Security,
Networking, Infrastructure and Storage, who specialises in emerging and
disruptive technologies, will distribute Zix Email Encryption Solutions
through its extensive UK and European channel network.
Proact IT Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: PACT), Europe's leading
independent data centre and cloud services provider, is enhancing its
offerings to its 3500+ enterprise customers by adding Zix Email
Encryption solutions to its portfolio. Proact IT now offers Zix Email
Encryption to its customers in both on-premises and Proact IT Managed
Cloud Service models.
GDPR is a sweeping set of new rules set to take effect on May 25, 2018.
The new rules were drafted by the EU and assign steep penalties for any
company that puts sensitive consumer information at risk. Even though
GDPR is a set of European rules, the regulation applies to any business
that deals with EU citizens' private information. "Because email
security is a core component affected by GDPR, a distribution
partnership with the leading email security experts at Zix is a natural
fit and it also complements our other GDPR and Data Governance
offerings," said John Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Progress.
The average email inbox contains a trove of sensitive and
soon-to-be-regulated data. This data is at risk when it's at rest and
when in transit between users. Zix provides an email encryption solution
that both leads the industry and meets the forthcoming mandates of GDPR.
"Our corporate customers rely on us to manage their information security
needs, and with the risks in today's cyber landscapes and the
sensitivity of email messages, data protection and security is a key
priority," said Paul Bates, Vice President, Managed Cloud Services of
Proact IT Group AB. "For email encryption solutions, Zix was the best
fit for Proact and our customers. We want to offer our customers the
best-in-class email encryption experience. Zix allows us to deliver
customisation and branding for our customes along with a superior
mobile experience. We can ensure our customers' communications are
secure without disrupting their processes or daily workflow."
Proact IT Group AB customers will now have access to ZixEncrypt, an
email encryption solution that uses policy-based filters to identify
sensitive emails and encrypt them automatically. This approach
eliminates both human error and user annoyance. Delivering and
decrypting an email is just as easy, ensuring that protecting data and
complying with GDPR is seamless and sustainable.
"For more than 15 years, Zix has been a trusted partner to U.S.
organizations in government, finance, insurance, and healthcare, which
are required by federal regulations to safeguard personal information.
Our experience in regulated industries and expertise in email data
protection align well for delivering seamless service to international
markets. The UK market represents a solid step in our international
data-protection strategy," said David
Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Zix. "We are proud to partner
with Progress Distribution and Proact IT AB, and appreciate their
confidence in Zix as we work together to educate their customers and
other UK/EU organizations about the importance of protecting consumer
data and the value of our industry-leading, easy-to-use email encryption
and DLP solutions."
About Progress Distribution
Progress Distribution is an established provider of data governance and
compliance assistance, enterprise security solutions, and managed
security services. The company takes a comprehensive approach to
cybersecurity in order to empower global enterprises to avoid advanced
security threats and stay ahead of persistent and evolving attacks.
Progress is a leader in the European IT channel and an innovator in
terms of cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.progressdistribution.co.uk
About Proact IT AB
Proact is Europe's leading independent data centre and cloud services
provider. By delivering flexible, accessible and secure IT solutions and
services, we help companies and authorities reduce risk and costs,
whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency. We've completed
over 5,000 successful projects around the world, have more than 3,500
customers and currently manage in excess of 100 petabytes of information
in the cloud. We employ over 800 people in 15 countries across Europe
and North America. Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group
AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT).
For further information about Proact's activities please visit: www.proact.eu
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the
nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and
government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions
for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat
protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security.
Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its
customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is
publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For
more information, visit zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005218/en/
