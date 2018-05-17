[March 21, 2018]

New Shares in Solteq Plc Registered Into the Trade Register

HELSINKI, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 21.3.2018 at 9.00 am

Solteq Plc directed a share issue, totaling to 628,930 shares, to the shareholders of TM United A/S as a part of the company acquisition on 15 January 2018.

The new shares have been registered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of the shares is 19,306,527.

The new shares will be publicly traded as of 22 March 2018.

Solteq Plc

Further information

Olli?Väätäinen

CEOtel. +358-50-5578-111



Antti Kärkkäinen

CFO

tel.?+358-40-8444-393

e-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com?

