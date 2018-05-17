ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Shares in Solteq Plc Registered Into the Trade Register
[March 21, 2018]

New Shares in Solteq Plc Registered Into the Trade Register


HELSINKI, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 21.3.2018 at 9.00 am  

Solteq Plc directed a share issue, totaling to 628,930 shares, to the shareholders of TM United A/S as a part of the company acquisition on 15 January 2018.  

The new shares have been registered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of the shares is 19,306,527.  

The new shares will be publicly traded as of 22 March 2018.  

Solteq Plc  

Further information
Olli?Väätäinen
CEOtel. +358-50-5578-111

e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com?  

Antti Kärkkäinen
CFO
tel.?+358-40-8444-393
e-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com?  


Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Major media? 
www.solteq.com?   

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/new-shares-in-solteq-plc-registered-into-the-trade-register,c2475812


