|
|[March 20, 2018]
|
New Survey Reveals Organizations Continue to Struggle with Data Quality and Data Prep Issues When Turning Data into Trusted Information
A new online survey conducted by SourceMedia
Research and commissioned by Paxata,
the leader in empowering all analysts to intelligently transform raw
data into ready information instantaneously, finds that many businesses
are behind the curve when it comes to data quality (DQ). According to
the study, less than half of organizations (40 percent) surveyed have
developed a mature data quality model, while even less have deployed
one. A mature DQ approach is defined when organizations reach higher
levels of data quality satisfaction as they implement, or plan to
implement, strategies such as high data lake usage; high public cloud
usage; the use of data profiling, preparation and quality tools;
high-value data prep activities; and a high level of CIO involvement in
data quality.
Surveying 290 executives and IT professionals at enterprises with $100M
or more in annual revenue, the results from The
State of Data Quality in the Enterprise, 2018 show a variety of
challenges are confronting organizations as they strive to turn data
into valuable business insights that can drive organizations forward.
Data complexity and variety is growing as companies continue to ingest
data from first, second, and third-party sources, which creates a
complex mix of data types. While data lake and public cloud usage is
growing and helping organizations to meet the data storage challenge,
users continue to wrestle with data preparation and processing issues:
-
Only 15 percent of organizations have actually deployed and just 40
percent have developed a mature data quality model.
-
Companies are experiencing two major obstacles: significant data
variety and a complex mix of data types:
-
Data variety: 37 percent of any organization's data comes from
external, second party and third-party sources
-
Data types: 8 percent reported using all structured data while 64
percent used mostly structured/little unstructured data, 21
percent structured/unstructured data and 6 perent all
unstructured data.
-
Data preparation process breaks out with data ingest taking the
majority of time (30 percent). Data profiling (21 percent) and data
remediation (21 percent) follow in order of effort.
-
84 percent are already using the public cloud to store at least some
portion of their data. And while just 14 percent of organizations
currently store 61 to 80 percent of their data in a data lake, nearly
a quarter (23 percent) will be storing this amount of data in a data
lake in just 12 months.
According to the report, organizations that are experiencing data
quality satisfaction are significantly more likely to be using data
profiling, preparation and quality tools. Indeed, 56 percent of
organizations that have deployed a mature data model are using these
types of solutions.
"Businesses need data quality solutions that can support interactivity
with both structured and unstructured data. It also must ingest and
prepare large volumes of data and allow business users, as well as
technical staff members, to become more fully engaged in data quality
initiatives," said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, Co-Founder and Chief Product
Officer at Paxata. "We purposefully designed Paxata to address the most
time-consuming part of data quality projects, providing our customers
with an intuitive, visual, and interactive application for business
users to onboard, profile, and create quality information."
Additional Resources
-
The State of Data Quality in the Enterprise, 2018
Methodology
The online survey was conducted by SourceMedia
Research in November 2017. The results analyzed in this report were
gathered from 290 executives and IT professionals at enterprises with
$100M or more in annual revenue.
About Paxata
Paxata is the pioneer in empowering all business consumers to
intelligently transform raw data into ready information, instantly with
an enterprise-grade, self-service, scalable, intelligent platform. Our
Adaptive Information Platform weaves data into an information fabric
from any source, any cloud, or any enterprise to create trusted
information. With Paxata, business consumers use clicks, not code to
achieve results in minutes, not months. Companies around the globe rely
on Paxata to get smart about information at the speed of thought. Be an
Information Inspired Business.
Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New
York, Ohio, Washington DC, and Singapore. Visit paxata.com
or engage with us on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook,
or YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005913/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]