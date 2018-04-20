[March 20, 2018] New Cannabis Culture Game Lets You Try Your Hand at Running a Marijuana Dispensary

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2 The Left, Inc., www.passajoint.com, creators of the original marijuana-centric game, Pass a Joint, on Facebook have just released their latest game, Budtender: Colorado Dispensary. Budtender puts you at the head of a head shop in Denver, serving kind bags of cannabis to quirky customers. Addictive, fast-paced gameplay will test your reflexes, your memory and your reaction time. Do you have what it takes to handle the hottest job in Denver? Budtender: Colorado Dispensary Features: Earn points to unlock more challenging levels.

Random "floor scores" help you keep up with demand by letting you serve all customers at once.

Unusual cast of customers includes a hippie, a hot nurse and a crazy robot

Serve cannabis oil, edibles and much more.

Share on social media to earn unique bonuses Pricing and Availability

Budtender: Colorado Dispensary is available on the Google Play store for free. The game is ad-supported and works with Android devices running version Lollipop 5.0 and higher. Official public release date 4/20/2018. Additional Information

A limited number of beta keys are available to members of the media. Journalists interested in obtaining a free download should contact Ross Gardner at ross@passajoint.com. Screenshots, icons and other related media are available to download from www.passajoint.com/budtender

About 2 The Left, Inc.

2 The Left, Inc. is the creator of the first marijuana-friendly game on social media. Since then, the company has released several other marijuana-themed games including "Blitzed Bingo," "Stoner Slots" and the "Stoner Memory Test." View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cannabis-culture-game-lets-you-try-your-hand-at-running-a-marijuana-dispensary-300615679.html SOURCE Passajoint.com

