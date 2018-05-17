[March 20, 2018] New Research on the Global Smart Education Market| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global smart education market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005742/en/ Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart education market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire) The report will follow up on Technavio's previous smart education research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and challenges. The upgraded research report on the smart education market is an integral part of Technavio's education technology portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the rapidly evolving education technology market. Some of the topics covered include artificial intelligence in the education sector, student information system, digital educational publishing, blended E-learning, and education apps. This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio's current offers Opportunities for growth in the market Technavio's previous report on the global smart education market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of 33% when compared to APAC and EMEA. The main factor driving the market in the Americas included the availability of adequate infrastructure and gadgets (such as e-book readers, tablets, and laptops), combined with better and uninterrupted internet connectivity. In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The primary growth driver for the market is the high penetration of cloud-based learning analytics. Learning analytics is a type of application that is mostly used to interpret the collected data to process efficiencies. Cloud-based solutions ability to support several administrative, analytical activities is expected to increase its adoption." Technavio's new report on the global smart education market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. Looking for the latest information on the global smart education market? Request a free sample report Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Detailed analysis at your fingertips Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include: Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Factors impeding growth in the market The report on the global smart education market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.



