|[March 20, 2018]
New Research on the Global Smart Education Market| Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
smart education market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart education market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio's previous smart education
research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market regarding the
current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and challenges.
The upgraded research report on the smart education market is an
integral part of Technavio's education
technology portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the rapidly evolving education technology
market. Some of the topics covered include artificial intelligence in
the education sector, student information system, digital educational
publishing, blended E-learning, and education apps.
Opportunities for growth in the market
Technavio's previous report on the global
smart education market projected that the Americas showed the
highest potential in 2015 with a market share of 33% when compared to
APAC and EMEA. The main factor driving the market in the Americas
included the availability of adequate infrastructure and gadgets (such
as e-book readers, tablets, and laptops), combined with better and
uninterrupted internet connectivity.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The
primary growth driver for the market is the high penetration of
cloud-based learning analytics. Learning analytics is a type of
application that is mostly used to interpret the collected data to
process efficiencies. Cloud-based solutions ability to support several
administrative, analytical activities is expected to increase its
adoption."
Technavio's new report on the global smart education market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global smart education
market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Major factors driving the market growth
-
Key players in the market
-
Factors impeding growth in the market
The report on the global
smart education market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
