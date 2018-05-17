ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Family of End Launch Connectors Introduced by Pasternack
[March 20, 2018]

New Family of End Launch Connectors Introduced by Pasternack


Pasternack Debuts New Line of Millimeter-Wave End Launch Connectors Operating to 110 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new line of high-speed end launch connectors. These new removable end launch connectors are perfect for signal integrity measurements, coplanar waveguide, chip evaluations, SERDES, substrate characterization, 25 GbE and test fixture applications. 

mmWave Removable End Launch PCB Connectors

Pasternack's new series of high-speed end launch connectors is comprised of four models that provide VSWR as low as 1.10:1 and a maximum operating frequency of 40 to 110 GHz. Connector options include 1.0mm end launch (110 GHz), 1.85mm end launch (67 GHz), 2.92mm end launch (40 GHz) an 2.4mm end launch (50 GHz). These high-performance end launch connectors don't require soldering, are reusable and have a compact profile with a 0.350-inch mounting width. They feature an outer conductor made of stainless steel and a gold-plated beryllium copper center contact. These high-speed end launch connectors are ideally suited for high-speed digital and mmWave system development.

"This new family of reusable end launch connectors delivers remarkable VSWR performance along with a reduced mounting profile, allowing engineers and technicians to fit even more launches in the same PCB area," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new high-speed end launch connectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/mmwave-removeable-end-launch-pcb-connectors.html. For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920. 


About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack 
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
+1-(978)-682-6936 x1174

Pasternack - The Engineer's RF Source

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655661/mmWave_Removable_End_Launch_PCB_Connectors.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431140/Pasternack_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pasternack


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy