New Family of End Launch Connectors Introduced by Pasternack

Pasternack Debuts New Line of Millimeter-Wave End Launch Connectors Operating to 110 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new line of high-speed end launch connectors. These new removable end launch connectors are perfect for signal integrity measurements, coplanar waveguide, chip evaluations, SERDES, substrate characterization, 25 GbE and test fixture applications.

Pasternack's new series of high-speed end launch connectors is comprised of four models that provide VSWR as low as 1.10:1 and a maximum operating frequency of 40 to 110 GHz. Connector options include 1.0mm end launch (110 GHz), 1.85mm end launch (67 GHz), 2.92mm end launch (40 GHz) an 2.4mm end launch (50 GHz). These high-performance end launch connectors don't require soldering, are reusable and have a compact profile with a 0.350-inch mounting width. They feature an outer conductor made of stainless steel and a gold-plated beryllium copper center contact. These high-speed end launch connectors are ideally suited for high-speed digital and mmWave system development.

"This new family of reusable end launch connectors delivers remarkable VSWR performance along with a reduced mounting profile, allowing engineers and technicians to fit even more launches in the same PCB area," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new high-speed end launch connectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/mmwave-removeable-end-launch-pcb-connectors.html. For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

