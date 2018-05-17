|
New Research on the Global Military Helicopter MRO Market | Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
military helicopter MRO market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will follow up on Technavio's previous military helicopter
MRO market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in
the context of new developments, emerging trends, factors leading
towards market growth, and the competitive vendor landscape.
The upgraded research report on the military helicopter MRO market is an
integral part of Technavio's defense
portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research
reports on the defense sector, providing strategic insights on various
characteristics of the industry. Some of the trending topics include
anti-tank missile system, UAV, airborne ISR, and sonobuoy.
Military helicopter MRO market: opportunity
analysis
Technavio's previous report on the global
military helicopter MRO market projected that the Americas
showed the highest potential in 2015 compared to EMEA and APAC. Due to
budget cuts in the US, the procurement of military helicopters is
expected to decrease. This will compel the military to invest in
upgrading and modernizing their helicopter fleets to increase the
service life of the existing rotary wing aircraft.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
"Increasing investments in manufacturing and MRO facilities is a key
factor driving growth in the market. The focus of military is on
upgrading their fleet with the latest technology as aircraft in their
inventory are equipped with older technology. Developing countries such
as India are heavily investing in manufacturing and MRO activities in
military aircraft. Such increase in investments will drive market
growth."
Technavio's new report on the global military helicopter MRO market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global military helicopter
MRO market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Emerging trends in the market
-
Market opportunities
The report on the global
military helicopter MRO market for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
