|[March 19, 2018]
New Optical Modules Could Improve Thyroid Cancer Screening
Early diagnosis in thyroid cancer can improve a patient's likelihood of
recovery, but current screening methods use instruments with poor
sensitivity and can yield inaccurate results. Consequently, doctors
often have to rely on incomplete information to make diagnostic
decisions and recommend treatments, and this can lead to patients
receiving unnecessary surgeries or experiencing a reduced quality of
life.
Recently, a team of international researchers developed a point of care
device that could enable consistent and cost-effective screening for
thyroid nodules. Their work is part of a Horizon 2020 European project
titled, "Laser and Ultrasound Co-analyzer for Thyroid Nodules," or LUCA.
They will present the project's progress at the OSA
Biophotonics Congress: Optics in the Life Sciences meeting, Florida,
3-6 April 2018.
"The problem is in the poor specificity of the current approaches which
leads to a significant number of unnecessary biopsies and surgeries,"
said Turgut Durduran, the project coordinator and professor at ICFO -
Institute of Photonic Sciences, Barcelona, Spain. "Unfortunately,
current imaging or screening modalities are not able to distinguish
malignant nodules from benign nodules with a good specificity."
Standard thyroid screening methods currently involve an initial
ultrasound with sub-optimal sensitivity and resoution. If the
ultrasound detects an abnormal nodule, clinicians perform a fine needle
aspiration biopsy (FNAB), to test for malignancy. But, FNAB results are
often nondiagnostic or false positives. These inaccuracies can subject
patients to unnecessary surgeries.
The LUCA project's aim is to develop a technology that improves data
acquisition for medical professionals by simultaneously probing chemical
constitution, water concentration, structure and hemodynamics, like
blood flow and oxygenation, of tissue. This novel device builds on the
current ultrasound standard with a 'hybrid optics/US [ultrasound] probe.'
The device's optical modules use near-infrared time-resolve spectroscopy
(TRS) and diffuse correlation spectroscopy (DCS) to collect all the
tissue data, each independently a commercial-level technology already.
The DCS laser subsystem features a fiber coupled laser diode at 785
nanometers and custom developed driving and cooling electronics. The
custom design cuts the device cost by 10-15 times that of a standard DCS
laser system.
The optical module also collects data on chromophore concentrations,
like water and lipids, through TRS. The TRS subsystem, which features
photomultipliers and time-correlated single photon counting, also cuts
the cost to about five times lower than commercially available
equivalents.
According to the team, the high prevalence of thyroid nodules, at up to
76% of the population, means that even modest strategy improvements for
characterizing lesions could have a major positive impact. And in fact,
they have already seen how this optical innovation could impact
patients' lives if it were in the clinic.
"In a pilot study, the mere fact that the ultrasound screening was
carried out next to our measurements identified a malignant nodule in a
healthy, young volunteer, and we have seen that many nodules that went
all the way to a surgery turned out to be benign," said Durduran.
The researchers report that the LUCA project is also unique in the scope
of collaboration across the scientific community. The consortium draws
on academy, industry and clinical resources.
