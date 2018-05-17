|
|[March 19, 2018]
New Global Survey Points to Key Issues, Needs and Gaps in Fight to End Smoking
Foundation for a Smoke-Free World released findings today from a
global survey to better understand smokers, their experiences, and
challenges they face when they try to quit smoking. The survey also
highlights their awareness regarding the harm caused by smoking and how
their perceptions of cigarettes, alternative products, and nicotine
influence their motivation to move away from smoking. The data will
shape the development of research to determine the best solutions to
accelerate the end of smoking across diverse cultures and economic
conditions.
Figure 1: Which of the following situations, if any, apply to you? (% - Top Three Answers per Country) (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 2018 State of Smoking Survey included 17,421 current
smokers, ex-smokers, and non-smokers from 13 countries: Brazil, France,
Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Malawi, New Zealand, Russia,
South Africa, United Kingdom, United States. In parallel, a series of
qualitative focus groups were carried out in seven countries (France,
Greece, India, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States)
to give additional context to the quantitative results. The survey was
conducted by Kantar Public, an integrated consulting and research
agency, which was engaged by the Foundation.
The primary findings are:
1. Smoking isn't an isolated habit. Smokers consider it deeply
integrated with their basic pleasures of life, such as eating, drinking,
and socializing. Currently implemented cessation methods fail to take
these into account, resulting in continued smoking.
2. Smokers know that smoking is harmful to their health, and many
consider themselves in porer health than non-smokers, yet they do not
actively engage with their healthcare providers or discuss effective
cessation or reduced-harm solutions with them. The healthcare system
needs to better engage with smokers, and medical providers need more
effective tools to help smokers quit.
3. There is confusion among smokers about the relative harms of smoking
and less harmful alternatives. While people "smoke for the nicotine, but
die from the tar," there is still considerable misperception about the
risks of nicotine. This impacts their motivation to quit or try reduced
risk alternative products.
"I hope this survey will jolt many of the world's one billion smokers
into action to stop smoking, spark a meaningful discussion on the deeply
complex reasons so many people continue to smoke, and make clear the
urgent need to develop more effective communications and interventions
to help smokers quit or substantially reduce their risks," said Dr.
Derek Yach, President of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. "By
better understanding key drivers behind why people start smoking,
barriers to quitting, and motivations to stop, we can help reduce the
negative health consequences for many who are trapped in the cycle of
addiction to combustible tobacco products."
Specific findings from the global survey include:
Smoking is closely associated with daily rituals and routines like
waking up, meal time, coffee/tea breaks, and socializing. In some
countries (such as Brazil, Greece, and Lebanon), cigarettes are often
smoked with coffee or tea, and in many others, cigarettes are commonly
smoked after meals. (See figure 1)
In most countries, there was a significant desire to quit smoking.
(See figure 2)
Most smokers polled recognize that smoking is harmful to their health
and self-report as being less healthy than non-smokers, yet they visit
their healthcare providers less frequently than non-smokers. (See
figures 3 and 4)
The main driver that motivates smokers to quit or consider quitting is
mainly their concern about their personal health. (See figure 5)
Although a large majority of smokers surveyed tried quitting without
assistance, those that sought assistance often switched to
nicotine-replacement therapy and prescription medicines first. In some
countries (i.e., France, Greece, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Russia,
UK, US), smokers reported using e-cigarettes and other nicotine
replacement devices to cut down or quit smoking cigarettes. (See
figure 6)
Further findings from this study are available at: https://www.smokefreeworld.org/sites/default/files/uploads/derek-yach-press-conference-presentation.pdf.
High resolution images of the graphics are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0bw9ckaac0h7cu9/AAB1ihaAu9Ilr_aFdaxZq60ia?dl=0.
"The data demonstrates that by better understanding the unique
experiences and struggles of the individual smoker, we can better
support each individual's quit journey," said Dr. Yach. "In this age of
personalized medicine, it is only logical that we should stop treating
the world's smokers as one homogeneous group and start developing and
embracing a wide range of solutions that allow individual smokers to
select the method that works best for his or her situation and, more
importantly, reduce the harm, disease, and death that is caused by
smoking."
About the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World
The Foundation is an independent, private foundation formed and operated
free from the control or influence of any third party. Philip Morris
International, S.A. has provided the initial funding to the
Foundation. The Foundation makes grants and supports medical,
agricultural and scientific research to end smoking and its health
effects, and to address the impact of reduced world-wide demand for
tobacco.
