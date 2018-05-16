|
|[March 19, 2018]
New Survey Finds Chinese Tourists Use Mobile Payments More Than Non-Chinese Tourists when Overseas
Nearly all Chinese travelers (91%) would be more willing to shop and
spend at overseas merchants that accepted Chinese mobile payments,
according to a new Nielsen report, jointly released by Nielsen and
Alipay, which found that 93% of Chinese tourists would use mobile
payment overseas if given the option.
revealed in a new Outbound Chinese Tourism and Consumption Trends:
2017 Survey, will be discussed by Souheil Badran, president of
Alipay, Americas during the "Retail and Ecommerce Innovation in China:
Spotlight on Alibaba" session at Shoptalk on March 20th at
9:45am. The survey is the first of its kind and examines the latest
trends in Chinese tourists' overseas travel and spending, and their use
of mobile payment platforms when traveling.
Additional findings include:
About 65% of Chinese tourists that participated in the survey have
used mobile payment while traveling overseas, compared with only 11%
of non-Chinese tourists.
The majority (83%) of Chinese tourists would ask whether or not a
local merchant supports mobile payments while abroad.
Shopping was ranked the number one category for Chinese tourists
spending overseas (25%) over accommodations (19%) and dining (16%).
Non-Chinese respondents ranked shopping third (15%) in favor of
spending on accommodations (29%) and dining (18%).
Statistics from the China National Tourism Administration show that
Chinese tourists made 131 million trips overseas in 2017, an increase of
7% from 2016. The International Association of Tour Managers estimates
that Chinese tourists spent $261.1 billion on overseas travel in 2016,
up 4.5% from the prior year and ranking these tourists first worldwide
in terms of spending on overseas travel. Alipay is China's leading
online payment provider and the primarymeans of online and mobile
payments for Chinese consumers.
"As Chinese tourism grows at a rapid pace, these travelers are bringing
their cashless lifestyle with them when they visit other countries,"
said Mr. Badran. "These results indicate that Chinese travelers are
looking for merchants that accept familiar mobile payment methods and
are ready to spend more shopping at those merchants that do. North
American retailers and brands should consider the enormous sales
opportunity available to them by offering Chinese-friendly mobile
payments."
Beyond an improved payment experience, Alipay offers a sophisticated
marketing channel. Through Alipay, merchants are able to market to
Chinese tourists before, during and after their visits, boosting
exposure of their businesses among China's rapidly expanding overseas
visitors.
To read additional findings from the Outbound Chinese Tourism and
Consumption Trends: 2017 Survey, please click here.
Survey Methodology
In December 2017, Nielsen conducted an extensive quantitative online
survey with 2,009 residents from Chinese mainland and 613 non-Chinese
residents as its research subjects, all of whom had travelled overseas
in the past 12 months and plan to travel overseas in the next 12 months.
In terms of the respondents from the Chinese mainland, to guarantee the
representativeness of the samples, the survey took random samples from
residents aged 20-50 (referred to as the "post-70s," "post-80s" and
"post-90s" generations) in first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, second-tier cities such as Tianjin, Nanjing,
Hangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Qingdao, and third-tier cities such as
Jilin, Zaozhuang, Taiyuan, Zhuhai, and Shaoxing. The non-Chinese
respondents in the survey were tourists from representative developed
countries or regions (excluding Chinese nationals who were residing in
those countries or regions). The data of non-Chinese tourists in the
report was the sum of the statistical data of tourists from the
countries or regions after weighing, which showed related values
revealing a significant difference compared with the data of Chinese
tourists. Nielsen also invited 12 tourists who had returned to Shanghai
or Chengdu from their travel overseas for face-to-face in-depth
qualitative interviews where they were asked about their feelings and
experiences before and after their travels.
About Alipay
Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's leading
mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently
has over 600 million active Chinese users and over 200 financial
institution partners in China. Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet
to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie
tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase
wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to
online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both
inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants
now accept Alipay across China. Alipay's in-store payment service
covers 40 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement
via Alipay is supported in 24 countries and regions. Alipay works with
over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers
to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and
overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites.
Alipay currently supports 27 currencies. Follow us on Twitter (News - Alert)
@antfinancial and @alipay.
