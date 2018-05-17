[March 19, 2018] New Online HACCP Courses from Alchemy Ensure Food Companies Meet Compliance with Ease

Alchemy Systems, the global leader in food safety training, today launched Alchemy Academy's Basic HACCP eLearning course. The International HACCP Alliance-approved course is the first of three interactive, online HACCP training courses for food safety professionals. The industry's first all-online Advanced HACCP course and HACCP for Juice/Beverage course will be available in May. "Alchemy's new HACCP courses are ideal for food safety professionals interested in a better understanding of the development, implementation, and maintenance of Food Safety HACCP programs," said Jeff Chilton, Alchemy vice president of professional services. "However, finding the time and budget to travel away from their facility for an instructor-led course is a challenge. Now, they can take Alchemy's all-online course whenever it's convenient to them and their company." p> Alchemy's HACCP course developers and instructors have decades of experience working in the food processing industry, with hands-on experience managing food safety and quality assurance plans. All four of the major GFSI-approved food safety standards - SQF, BRC, FSSC 22000, and IFS - require facilities to implement an effective Food Safety Plan based on CODEX HACCP requirements. "One reason I recommend Alchemy eLearning courses is that the self-paced training lets you to go back and actually absorb the information, instead of having it thrown at you once, forcing you to rapidly take notes," said Phalone Clayton of Red Diamond Coffee and Tea. The HACCP course topics include USDA and FDA regulatory requirements, the five preliminary steps and seven principles of HACCP, validation and reassessment processes for HACCP systems, the 14 key elements of HACCP implementation, and measuring success and effectiveness of HACCP implementation.

Alchemy's new HACCP courses complement a growing food safety library that includes: The only all online Preventive Controls for Human Food (PCQI) course approved by the FSPCA;

SQFI's official Implementing SQF and Quality online courses and exams; and

The only food safety Internal Auditing courses. Learn more about Alchemy's online HACCP courses. About Alchemy Systems Alchemy is the global leader in innovative solutions that help food and retail companies engage with their workforces to drive productivity and safety. More than 3 million frontline workers at 50,000 locations use Alchemy's tailored learning, communications, and performance programs to safeguard food, reduce workplace injuries, and improve operations. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005705/en/

