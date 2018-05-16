[March 19, 2018] New Elemica Trace Solution Delivers Shipment Risk Analysis for Digital Transformation

WAYNE, Pa., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading Digital Supply Network for process manufacturing industries, introduces Elemica Trace, a solution that provides real-time shipment and risk visibility to customer service, transport planners, and supply chain managers, allowing them to monitor and proactively manage the movement of products to customers and inbound to manufacturing centers.

“Shipment disruptions occur and teams can spend hours manually tracking down what is happening. What’s worse, sometimes your customer complaint is the first indication you have of a late shipment,” said Rich Katz, CTO of Elemica. “Trace eliminates the time and stress of tracking shipments and enables your teams to increase the positive interactions with your customers.” Elemica Trace uses shipment data, carrier signals, a geo-location interface, and predictive algorithms to identify shipments in trouble. Users log into the solution to see real-time shipment locations, with shipments categorized based on their on-time status. Users can register to receive alerts when the soution determines the shipments to be “Expected Late” or “Late.” The intuitive map visualization within Elemica Trace is easy to use for identifying route status and delivery information with layers for satellite or traffic incidents. Users receive shipment status from carriers matched with the latest GPS updates for on-time delivery information. Capabilities to drill down into shipment by carrier, origin, products and more are available to get performance indicators for digital transformation. “While the process manufacturing supply chain today has made progress in transactional efficiency, companies are less competent at sensing opportunities and mitigating risks due to limited supply chain visibility,” said Lora Cecere, Founder of Supply Chain Insights, “B2B network solutions help improve value-network integration where the true value lies in synchronization and harmonization of data into actionable information.”

Elemica Trace is integrated with the Elemica Pulse solution for order-line visibility, allowing managers to seamlessly navigate between order-level and shipment-level information to monitor material flow and provide customers with the most up-to-date information about the arrival of their materials. With end-to-end visibility and predictive intelligence within the Elemica Digital Supply Network, companies can better monitor their supply chains with early detection of issues, improve customer satisfaction, optimize working capital and increase shareholder value. About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com. For More Information, Contact:

