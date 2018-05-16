[March 16, 2018] New public transit funding available for transformative infrastructure projects in St. Catharines

Supporting new projects that build prosperous communities and transition to a clean growth economy ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are working together to make long-term infrastructure investments to create economic growth, build inclusive communities and support a low carbon, green economy–leading to a higher quality of life for all Canadians. On March 14, 2018, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, announced the signing of a bilateral agreement that will provide more than $11.8 billion through the Investing in Canada plan over the next decade in federal funding dedicated to infrastructure projects. The projects supported through this agreement will have a total value of over $31 billion, including $10 billion committed by the Ontario government. These projects will be cost-shared with the Ontario government, municipalities and other partners. Through this agreement, the governments of Canada and Ontario will be making unprecedented investments in public transit, green infrastructure, and recreational and cultural infrastructure. Under the public transit stream, St. Catharines will receive more than $47 million in federal funding and over $38 million in provincial funding to build new urban transit networks and service extensions that will transform the way residents live, move and work. These investments will make a positive difference in communities, resulting in the better movement of people and goods, providing clean air and water, and enabling smarter and more efficient cities. Quotes "Efficient and sustainable public transit plays an important role in keeping our communities among the best places in the world to live, while contributing to clean economic growth. By working with our provincial and municipal partners, we will deliver real support through transformative projects that will benefit the residents of St. Catharines." Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines "Every dollar we invest in infrastructure is an investment in quality of life and our job-creating economy. We are pleased join the federal government in building the public transit, green, recreation, and other infrastructure the people of Ontario need and deserve. The $10 billion we are committing to Phase 2 of the Investing in Canada Plan will be derived in part from Ontario's unprecedented investment of $190 billion in public infrastructure over thirteen years." The Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Quick facts Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

for wide-ranging infrastructure needs in rural and northern communities. The funding provided under the bilateral agreement also includes up to $660 million committed to the Scarborough Subway Extension project in Toronto , which will be reviewed when formally submitted by the province. The Government of Ontario will continue to work closely with the City of Toronto on this project. The province has already committed to supporting it through previously approved public transit investment funding.

This funding provided to Ontario under the bilateral agreement includes almost $1.5 billion that has been committed through the Investing in Canada plan for the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Stage 2 project and the Port Lands Flood Protection and Enabling Infrastructure project in Toronto.

under the bilateral agreement includes almost that has been committed through the plan for the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Stage 2 project and the Port Lands Flood Protection and Enabling Infrastructure project in . Ontario is investing $190 billion in public infrastructure over 13 years, starting in 2014–15. This represents the largest infrastructure investment in the province's history to support priority projects such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and public transit.

Rural and northern communities. Ontario will match new federal funding in part through its provincial infrastructure plan, which is investing more than $190 billion over 13 years. Public Transit Stream The Public Transit stream will provide provinces, territories and municipalities with funding to address the new construction, expansion, and improvement and rehabilitation of public transit infrastructure. The table below provides an overview of the maximum transit allocations for the following municipalities:





Municipality Federal Allocation Provincial Allocation Fort Erie $524,115 $432,395 Niagara Falls $20,718,476 $17,092,743 Niagara Region $1,860,821 $1,535,177 Niagara-on-the-Lake $148,916 $122,856 Port Colbourne $239,042 $197,210 St. Catharines $47,032,154 $38,801,527 Thorold $2,962,303 $2,443,900 Welland $7,835,892 $6,464,611

