[March 16, 2018]

New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was awarded a seven-year, $3.53 billion contract to globally sustain more than 300,000 fielded Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS), including live-fire ranges and instrumentation systems. The Army Contracting Command – Orlando, in support of the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) awarded the Army TADSS Maintenance Program (ATMP) contract.

ATMP allows maintainers to use mobile devices with advanced management information technology to efficiently and effectively track and maintain a wide range of training systems. This allows the Army to have maximum operational awareness and make informed decisions using on-demand access to accurate, complete and timely data.

"Lockheed Martin is proud of the trust and confidence the Army shows in us by selecting us o provide a worldwide, integrated, one-stop training systems maintenance and sustainment program," said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. "Along with supporting efficient readiness and training, ATMP will maintain thousands of jobs supporting direct TADSS sustainment, while bolstering other jobs across the U.S. in the TADSS supply chain."

This contract brings together Lockheed Martin with teammates PULAU Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, and several large and small businesses, which specialize in TADSS maintenance and sustainment, through a mobile, technology-enabled workforce. The ATMP contract will employ thousands of people when fully implemented.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About PULAU Corporation

PULAU Corporation is a full-spectrum training and logistics services company providing training and logistics services. As a family-owned and -operated company with 40 years of experience, PULAU embraces its founding principles of providing high quality services and outstanding customer support and service.

About Cubic Global Defense

Cubic Global Defense, a business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com.

