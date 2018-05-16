ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry
[March 16, 2018]

New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry


ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was awarded a seven-year, $3.53 billion contract to globally sustain more than 300,000 fielded Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS), including live-fire ranges and instrumentation systems. The Army Contracting Command – Orlando, in support of the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) awarded the Army TADSS Maintenance Program (ATMP) contract.

A Lockheed Martin engineer uses a mobile device with an advanced management information system to help perform maintenance inside a gunnery combat training simulator. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin

ATMP allows maintainers to use mobile devices with advanced management information technology to efficiently and effectively track and maintain a wide range of training systems. This allows the Army to have maximum operational awareness and make informed decisions using on-demand access to accurate, complete and timely data.

"Lockheed Martin is proud of the trust and confidence the Army shows in us by selecting us o provide a worldwide, integrated, one-stop training systems maintenance and sustainment program," said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. "Along with supporting efficient readiness and training, ATMP will maintain thousands of jobs supporting direct TADSS sustainment, while bolstering other jobs across the U.S. in the TADSS supply chain."

This contract brings together Lockheed Martin with teammates PULAU Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, and several large and small businesses, which specialize in TADSS maintenance and sustainment, through a mobile, technology-enabled workforce. The ATMP contract will employ thousands of people when fully implemented. 

For additional information, visit LockheedMartin.com/ATMP


About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About PULAU Corporation
PULAU Corporation is a full-spectrum training and logistics services company providing training and logistics services. As a family-owned and -operated company with 40 years of experience, PULAU embraces its founding principles of providing high quality services and outstanding customer support and service.

About Cubic Global Defense
Cubic Global Defense, a business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com.

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lockheed-martin-readiness-contract-strengthens-sustainment-industry-300615341.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy