[March 16, 2018] New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "New Industrial Revolution: Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The net displacement of workers by machines exacerbates the gap between returns to capital and returns to labor. The upper one percent get increasingly richer and the rest of the people have fewer jobs open to them. That is the reality of the new industrial revolution. The simultaneous rise of many new trillion-dollar markets is unique in the history of capital experience. Economic activity in the world economies is traditionally burdened with a low growth rate, with a very few technology sectors breaking the trnd and growing above 3% per year. Now, with the new industrial revolution, some even very large sectors will grow as fast as 100% per year. The world economy is forecast to accelerate in 2018, with global growth projected. The new industrial revolution is far different from the earlier industrial growth trajectories. Sectors impacted by the new industrial revolution grow rapidly and they grow big. Key Topics Covered: 1. New Industrial Revolution (News - Alert) Executive Summary

2. Unions Need to Embrace Returns to Capital as Way to Support Middle Class 3. New Industrial Revolution Makes More Money for the Capitalists! 4. Dawn of A New Industrial Revolution 5. New Trillion (News - Alert) -Dollar Markets 6. New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces 7. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics 8. New Industrial Revolution Market Evolution 9. Robots Killing Blue-Collar Jobs For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5qww3k/new_industrial?w=4 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005276/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]