[March 15, 2018] New England Network Solutions Recognized Again for Excellence in Managed IT Services

LOWELL, Mass., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In business, networking and hard work are supposed to pay off – and for NENS [New England Network Solutions] – it has. The Lowell, MA company celebrating 25 years of providing high-level IT service announced today that it has again been included on the CRN ® 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) list in the Pioneer 250 category. CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, annually recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations. The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recgnizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services. NENS will begin its 25th anniversary year on April 1st. That’s a quarter-century of providing a full range of expert IT services and support – on call, on contract, and as needed. The NENS approach delivers essential IT services as required to small and medium business owners on an affordable monthly basis without the burden of up-front fees. While its clients focus on their fundamental business premise, NENS provides mission-critical competence in more than a dozen disciplines. The NENS Managed Care solution provides CIO thought-leadership design, implementation, maintenance, support, and any vital IT equipment. Its Remote Managed Care program is just as robust. While NENS keeps IT costs within reason, it has also rewarded its clients with productivity increases as high as 100%. The full range of NENS services include Managed Services, IT Helpdesk, Managed Security, Cloud Services, Remote Monitoring, IT Projects, IT Strategy, vCIO, Vendor Management, Backup/Business continuity, and Network Operations Center (NOC).

“We’re honored to keep our place on this list and intend to stay here.” said Dan Adams, NENS President and CEO of this most recent recognition. “First and foremost, we are a service business committed to doing what is right and whatever it takes. We free our clients up to pursue their most important business goals while we remove the technical distractions. Whether your company needs next-gen cyber security to protect its data, help leveraging the cloud, or get up and going after the unimaginable, we are here to help. This is why NENS has excelled and what CRN recognizes about NENS. It remains a privilege and a thrill to serve the companies of New England and help them flourish.” “Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN’s 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.” The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500. About New England Network Solutions: For a quarter-century, NENS has successfully provided the high-level Managed Care IT services that align best with company goals. Our goal is to enable business leaders to focus on more profitable efforts and not lose valuable resources on non-strategic activities. NENS also augments internal IT initiatives with a wide variety of services, such as strategic leadership, IT consulting, managed services, Next Gen security services, data protection and business continuity and support. As an innovator in standards-based, proactive IT support, NENS provides IT services that result in more efficient, productive and successful business operations for our clients. Led by Dan Adams, Michael Kourkoulakos, and Josh Oakes, the executive team at NENS is highly focused on outstanding customer service while continually improving individual skills at all levels and operational maturity to be sure our techniques and proficiency in the industry remain at the forefront. Media Contact: Howard Davidson, hdavidson@NENS.com, phone 617.771.7922

