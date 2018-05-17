[March 15, 2018] New Research Shows 93 Percent of Enterprises Have Application Delivery Challenges Because of Manual Database Deployment Processes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datical, the leading provider of database release automation, today announced the results of an independent survey that found enterprise application teams are more hindered than ever by database teams to accelerate application updates. Additionally, the manual nature of database deployments create a bottleneck for business innovation and improving customer experiences.

According to The State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery survey, a research study conducted by Dimensional Research, 90 percent of enterprise application teams face pressure to release applications more quickly, 93 percent have application delivery challenges because of database deployments, and 71 percent report more than half of all significant application changes require database changes. Ninety-one percent of respondents report that database release automation would accelerate and improve the overall application release cycle. Incredibly, a majority of enterprises are still manually reviewing, validating and deploying database changes. Ninety-three percent report challenges accelerating their database deployments, and 91 percent admit the need to rework database changes multiple times to make sure they are production-ready. Without database release automation, updating a mission-critical database to support an application change is a laborious, risky and time-consuming process that relies too heaviy on human intervention. “Because data is the most valuable asset an enterprise has, database deployments are a real challenge and must be managed very carefully. Sadly, database deployments have been widely ignored, in large part due to the high complexity and risk,” said Robert Reeves, co-founder and CTO, Datical. “These survey findings validate that if we continue the status quo, we will fail. It is beyond time to automate the database release process, just as we’ve done for the infrastructure provisioning and application release processes, to create a seamless and unified application delivery pipeline. As software professionals, we must ensure innovation and great customer experiences are brought to market faster for our companies.” As application teams feel the increased pressure to release new, high quality application innovation faster, enterprises are realizing the need to include the database in their overall application delivery strategy. Respondents cited the top three benefits of database release automation as: the ability for developers to more quickly find and fix errors in database changes (72 percent), reduced application downtime because of fewer bad database changes (66 percent) and improved application performance (60 percent).

“As the research reveals, database deployments are a bottleneck that slow down the business and put application performance at risk,” said Diane Hagglund, principal researcher, Dimensional Research. “The good news is that the data also shows that there are clear and tangible benefits for all teams when database release automation is adopted.” To access and learn more about the survey findings, including the business impact of neglecting the database, as well as the benefits of automation database deployments alongside application deployments, download the full the report here. Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

The State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery, commissioned by Datical, was conducted in February 2018, and included highly-qualified, independent sources of development, application release and DevOps professionals. A range of questions were asked on release processes, along with a detailed examination on the role of databases. A total of 303 individuals from large organizations participated in the survey, from a range of vertical industries, roles, application responsibilities, databases used and frequency of major application updates.

