[March 15, 2018] New Partzilla Facility: 100K Unique OEM Parts In Stock and 1-day Shipping West of Mississippi

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Partzilla.com, a leading online retailer of ATV, motorcycle, side-by-side and snowmobile parts, is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new West Coast distribution facility that will serve more of the country with 1-2 day delivery on thousands of OEM and aftermarket powersports parts. New West Coast Shipping Hub The new Carson City, NV distribution center is currently stocked with more than 100,000 unique OEM parts from Yamaha, Honda, Can-AM, Polaris, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Sea-Doo, and Ski-Doo, as well as aftermarket parts for ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, scooters, and snowmobiles. That's 100,000-plus unique parts with unique SKUs ready to be shipped out. The West Coast facility will augment Partzilla's state-of-the-art East Coast distribution center in Albany, GA. Combined, these two facilities, along with a network of powersports dealers nationwide, will form a massive distribution powerhouse that will serve the majority of the country with one- and two-day shipping on Patzilla's stock of aftermarket and OEM parts. This balanced North American footprint will position Partzilla.com to provide customers with the best possible shipping times along with the best possible prices on the brand's expansive powersports inventory. With the launch of the new DC, Partzilla.com shoppers will now be given the option to enter their zip code to get the most accurate geo-specific part stock information right from OEM component pages. Using this custom geo-technology, customers can shop with confidence knowing the stock availability they see listed on the website directly pertains to the parts that are in stock at the facility nearest them. Partzilla.com Expanded Inventory: https://www.partzilla.com

About Partzilla.com With over three million orders shipped, Partzilla.com has established itself as a global leader in the sale of OEM and aftermarket parts for ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, scooters, and watercraft. For over a decade, Partzilla has been hustling to help you find the right upgrade, fit, or fix. We are a premier OEM parts dealer and distributor, we work hard, we play hard, and we are proud to be unmatched in our dedication to customer service. Media Contact: Chelsea Brooks

