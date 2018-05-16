[March 14, 2018] New Partnership Provides Restaurants Easy and Efficient Online Delivery Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) today officially announced its partnership with DoorDash, the technology company connecting consumers with the best local restaurants, to help streamline online ordering for participating restaurants. The groundbreaking Order One software from Revolution is an off-premise omni-channel ordering platform that captures and submits all customer takeout and delivery orders placed by phone, website, mobile or chat. Order One integrates into multiple point of sale (POS) systems, meaning once the order is submitted, it is incorporated directly into the restaurant's POS and operational system for optimal efficiency. Order One also captures all customer information and customer order history so that customers can easily re-order and restaurants can keep in touch with their customers. Once an order is ready for delivery, the Order One platform notifies DoorDash's innovative catering and fulfillment service, DoorDash Drive, through its API integration. A DoorDash Drive driver, called a "Dasher," picks up the order from the restaurant and couriers it directly to the customer. From the customer's perspective, the experience feels like the order was placed directly with the restaurant and delivered by the restaurant versus two third-party services. "For many restaurants, the delivery market is either untapped or a phenomenal growth area that comes with operational hurdles," said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. "Current out-of-house delivery options require additional tablets and dedicated team members to accept delivery orders and re-enter them into the restaurant's POS system. With our integration with Drive, our restaurant partners will be able to streamline the entire delivery proces with Order One sending delivery orders direct to their POS without the need to transfer orders from tablets, resulting in an efficient and premium experience. Order One will also capture customer order history so customers can simply and easily reorder from any channel." Through Order One, customers can not only place their order via the restaurant's website, they can also call in their delivery order and speak with a live agent. These agents are trained as brand ambassadors to be well-versed with the restaurant's brand, know the menu inside and out, and provide quality customer service. The result allows restaurants to offer the best possible off-premise experience to their customers. With Revolution's unified phone, mobile and online ordering platform and related services, such as data capture, live phone support and real-time order monitoring and issue resolution, no other company in the space provides a similar solution. "DoorDash is thrilled to continue expanding our capabilities, enabling our merchants and customers to experience the most efficient delivery," said Toby Espinosa, Head of Business Development at DoorDash. "The partnership with Revolution's Order One will allow us to onboard new restaurants through the year and we look forward to what we can achieve together."

Revolution plans to continue rolling out its Order One platform with delivery enablement in partnership with DoorDash by adding new restaurant partners throughout 2018. For information on current and coming soon restaurant partners, or more information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com. About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified phone, mobile and online order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution's backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. About DoorDash

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a San Francisco-based technology company passionate about transforming local businesses and dedicated to enabling new ways of working, earning, and living. Today, DoorDash connects customers with their favorite local and national restaurants in more than 600 cities across the United States and Canada. By building intelligent, last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash aims to connect people with the things they care about — one dash at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-provides-restaurants-easy-and-efficient-online-delivery-experience-300613601.html SOURCE Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]