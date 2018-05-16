[March 14, 2018] New Start-Up Rundeck Removes IT Operational Challenges With Modern Approach to Ops Management

Rundeck Inc., a modern IT operations platform provider, today unveiled the Rundeck Operations as a Service platform, designed to increase operations performance to support the demands of DevOps, Cloud, and digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise. Rundeck delivers a single platform that streamlines workflows and speeds execution by connecting people with processes and tools across organizational and technology silos. Rundeck solves the last challenge of digital transformation, modernizing production IT operations. Forged out of the popular Rundeck open source project, Rundeck leverages the founders' (Damon Edwards, Alex Honor, and Greg Schueler) decades of DevOps and IT Ops experience. The platform stitches together disparate automation technologies, breaking down technology silos and maximizing existing business investments in operations resources and technology. Rundeck also announced today $ 3M (News - Alert) in seed round funding from TDF Ventures which it will invest in R&D, customer support and sales expansion to serve its growing global customer and prospect base. "Digital transformation cannot happen without strong operations support," said Steven Mankoff, General Partner, TDF Ventures. "Rundeck is the first company to address the gap between business vision and operational reality with an approach that matches the demands of the enterprise. With an open source community of 40,000+ users and nearly 100 commercial customers, Rundeck is on the right track to optimize operations for the rapidly evolving business environment." The Operations Squeeze IT Operations is being squeezed between two potentially conflicting business-driven forces: the mandate for high velocity execution along with strict security measures. In this environment, resource-constrained operations teams are expected to provide optimal delivery, prevent breaches, and support compliance requirements. The Rundeck Operations as a Service platform arms IT operations teams with the ability to easily reduce Ops toil, speed incident response and reduce overall Ops cost - freeing them up to play a more strategic role within the business. "Enterprise IT operatios executives and teams should create an automation strategy that threads together the multiple software tools they often deploy," said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC (News - Alert) . "Executives can maximize their ROI by taking a holistic automation perspective, that increasingly includes cross silo teams from IT operations and development." "With myriad organizations undergoing digital transformation to maintain a competitive edge, IT Ops teams are pushed to do more and go faster, often with negative consequences," said Stephanie Fohn, president and CEO, Rundeck. "Our customers turn to us for solutions that allow them to scale rapidly without sacrificing reliability and security. Rundeck's Operations as a Service approach is the culmination of our vision to establish IT Ops as the core of the modern enterprise -- the engine that powers scalable, secure business operations across all technologies, from Windows and Linux to cloud services." Operations as a Service with Rundeck

Rundeck bridges the gap between legacy, agile and cloud native operations environments to connect users, tools and APIs to flexible workflow processes. Rundeck is an agentless software platform that handles enterprise operations tasks and automation management across all platforms, scripting languages or tools employed in the organization. With Rundeck, the people who do the work can work better together: Self-Service Operations : Delegate and extend control to define and execute automated procedures to people within or outside the traditional boundaries of Operations. For example: replace semi-automated processes with a push button experience to save time and money; eliminate long request queues for routine specialist work like firewall rule changes and SQL updates.

: Delegate and extend control to define and execute automated procedures to people within or outside the traditional boundaries of Operations. For example: replace semi-automated processes with a push button experience to save time and money; eliminate long request queues for routine specialist work like firewall rule changes and SQL updates. Unmatched Flexibility : Manage any platform and leverage any scripting languages including Python; container infrastructure and management like Docker, Mesosphere and Kubernetes; and tools like Ansible and ServiceNow (News - Alert) .

: Manage any platform and leverage any scripting languages including Python; container infrastructure and management like Docker, Mesosphere and Kubernetes; and tools like Ansible and ServiceNow (News - Alert) . Optimal Security : Gain full security and compliance oversight, with granular access controls and a complete audit trail of all Rundeck actions. Safely extend operations privileges to other teams and business units.

: Gain full security and compliance oversight, with granular access controls and a complete audit trail of all Rundeck actions. Safely extend operations privileges to other teams and business units. Holistic View: Improve management with a single dashboard view of ops landscape and activity by individuals and groups. Availability & Additional Information: Rundeck Pro is currently available by annual subscription. For more information go here.

To start a Rundeck Pro free trial go here.

Read the Rundeck Operations as a Service guide. About Rundeck Rundeck powers business with a modern IT operations platform that transforms Ops performance while maximizing existing investments in people and automation. Rundeck is purpose-built to deliver Operations as a Service, a new approach to operations management that links people with processes and tools across organizational and technology silos. Successful organizations use Rundeck to bring together new technologies and legacy processes, resolving the operations capacity crunch that inhibits business agility and scalability. Rundeck, Inc. was founded in 2013 by the team behind the Rundeck open source project. To learn more, visit Rundeck.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005315/en/

