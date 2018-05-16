|
|[March 14, 2018]
New Start-Up Rundeck Removes IT Operational Challenges With Modern Approach to Ops Management
Rundeck Inc., a modern IT operations platform provider, today unveiled
the Rundeck Operations as a Service platform, designed to increase
operations performance to support the demands of DevOps, Cloud, and
digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise. Rundeck delivers a
single platform that streamlines workflows and speeds execution by
connecting people with processes and tools across organizational and
technology silos. Rundeck solves the last challenge of digital
transformation, modernizing production IT operations.
Forged out of the popular Rundeck open source project, Rundeck leverages
the founders' (Damon Edwards, Alex Honor, and Greg Schueler) decades of
DevOps and IT Ops experience. The platform stitches together disparate
automation technologies, breaking down technology silos and maximizing
existing business investments in operations resources and technology.
Rundeck also announced today $3M in seed round funding from TDF Ventures
which it will invest in R&D, customer support and sales expansion to
serve its growing global customer and prospect base.
"Digital transformation cannot happen without strong operations
support," said Steven Mankoff, General Partner, TDF
Ventures. "Rundeck is the first company to address the gap between
business vision and operational reality with an approach that matches
the demands of the enterprise. With an open source community of 40,000+
users and nearly 100 commercial customers, Rundeck is on the right track
to optimize operations for the rapidly evolving business environment."
The Operations Squeeze
IT Operations is being squeezed between two potentially conflicting
business-driven forces: the mandate for high velocity execution along
with strict security measures. In this environment, resource-constrained
operations teams are expected to provide optimal delivery, prevent
breaches, and support compliance requirements. The Rundeck Operations as
a Service platform arms IT operations teams with the ability to easily
reduce Ops toil, speed incident response and reduce overall Ops cost -
freeing them up to play a more strategic role within the business.
"Enterprise IT operatios executives and teams should create an
automation strategy that threads together the multiple software tools
they often deploy," said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC (News - Alert).
"Executives can maximize their ROI by taking a holistic automation
perspective, that increasingly includes cross silo teams from IT
operations and development."
"With myriad organizations undergoing digital transformation to maintain
a competitive edge, IT Ops teams are pushed to do more and go faster,
often with negative consequences," said Stephanie Fohn, president and
CEO, Rundeck. "Our customers turn to us for solutions that allow them to
scale rapidly without sacrificing reliability and security. Rundeck's
Operations as a Service approach is the culmination of our vision to
establish IT Ops as the core of the modern enterprise -- the engine that
powers scalable, secure business operations across all technologies,
from Windows and Linux to cloud services."
Operations as a Service with Rundeck
Rundeck bridges the gap between legacy, agile and cloud native
operations environments to connect users, tools and APIs to flexible
workflow processes. Rundeck is an agentless software platform that
handles enterprise operations tasks and automation management across all
platforms, scripting languages or tools employed in the organization.
With Rundeck, the people who do the work can work better together:
Self-Service Operations: Delegate and extend control to
define and execute automated procedures to people within or outside
the traditional boundaries of Operations. For example: replace
semi-automated processes with a push button experience to save time
and money; eliminate long request queues for routine specialist work
like firewall rule changes and SQL updates.
Unmatched Flexibility: Manage any platform and leverage
any scripting languages including Python; container infrastructure and
management like Docker, Mesosphere and Kubernetes; and tools like
Ansible and ServiceNow (News - Alert).
Optimal Security: Gain full security and compliance
oversight, with granular access controls and a complete audit trail of
all Rundeck actions. Safely extend operations privileges to other
teams and business units.
Holistic View: Improve management with a single
dashboard view of ops landscape and activity by individuals and groups.
Availability & Additional Information:
Rundeck Pro is currently available by annual subscription. For more
information go here.
To start a Rundeck Pro free trial go here.
Read
the Rundeck Operations as a Service guide.
About Rundeck
Rundeck powers business with a modern IT operations platform that
transforms Ops performance while maximizing existing investments in
people and automation. Rundeck is purpose-built to deliver Operations as
a Service, a new approach to operations management that links people
with processes and tools across organizational and technology silos.
Successful organizations use Rundeck to bring together new technologies
and legacy processes, resolving the operations capacity crunch that
inhibits business agility and scalability. Rundeck, Inc. was founded in
2013 by the team behind the Rundeck open source project. To learn more,
visit Rundeck.com.
