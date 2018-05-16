|
|[March 14, 2018]
New G5 Intelligent Marketing Cloud Delivers 2.5x Improvement in Marketing Conversions for Real Estate Property Management Marketers
G5's Intelligent Marketing Cloud is now available for Real Estate
Property Management Marketers nationwide. Designed for multifamily
apartments, self storage properties, and senior living communities, the
G5 Intelligent Marketing Cloud integrates marketing functions on one
platform, enabling Marketers to see what's happening across their entire
real estate portfolio in real time. By capturing and storing marketing
information in one data warehouse, Marketers can amplify their impact by
making informed decisions about their marketing strategies, optimizing
campaigns, and managing marketing costs more closely. Using new
artificial intelligence technologies, it is now possible to optimize
both the marketing experience and campaign management to achieve highest
ROI while delivering results at the lowest cost.
"Our vision is that all aspects of multichannel marketing will be
optimized using the vast amounts of data available through our platform,
and taken to new dimensions using artificial intelligence technology
that delivers new experiences in real time - while improving our
clients' ROI," says Dan Hobin, CEO of G5. "Our clients will see
continued improvements in real estate marketing as we expand our use of
artificial intelligence throughout the real estate marketing cycle."
G5's approach is to ensure that all marketing data across digital
advertising, search engine optimization, web, mobile, reputation and
scial are integrated into one data hub across the entire platform. In
this manner, both historical and real-time data are used to understand
and predict customer journeys and campaign effectiveness. Campaigns can
be updated and optimized continuously, rather than looking in the
rear-view mirror on antiquated results from previous quarters.
The G5 Intelligent Marketing Cloud is available immediately.
Learn more about the Intelligent Marketing Cloud and how to get started
at http://getg5.com.
See the G5 & Case Associates Multifamily case study here: https://www.getg5.com/case-associates-multifamily-case-study-2018/.
To schedule a demo, please use https://www.getg5.com/schedule-demo/.
About G5
As the leader in real estate marketing optimization, G5 is a predictive
marketing SaaS (News - Alert) company that uses AI and other emerging technologies to
help marketers amplify their impact. Through its Intelligent Marketing
Cloud, G5 delivers unrivaled scalability and results through predictive
analytics, 1:1 customer journeys, hyper-personalized customer
experiences, and continuous spend optimization. With over a decade of
experience across more than 7,000 properties throughout the U.S. and
Canada, G5 was recently named one of the fastest-growing private U.S.
companies by Inc. magazine and one of North America's
fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte (News - Alert). The Bend, Oregon-based
company was founded in 2005 and is backed by private equity investor
PeakEquity Partners.
