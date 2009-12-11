|
|[March 13, 2018]
|
New Tax Code Expected to Have Little Impact on Overall Housing Market, According to First American Real Estate Sentiment Index
First
American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading
global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk
solutions for real estate transactions, today released First American's
proprietary Real
Estate Sentiment Index (RESI) for the first quarter of 2018. The
RESI is based on a quarterly survey of independent title agents and
other real estate professionals, providing a unique gauge on the real
estate market using the crowd-sourced wisdom and expertise of real
estate experts.
First Quarter 2018 Real Estate Sentiment Index
-
Overall, confidence in transaction volume growth over the next 12
months decreased 0.2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, but
increased 4.1 percent compared with a year ago.
-
Confidence in purchase transaction volume growth over the next 12
months increased 6.2 percent from last quarter, and was up 0.2 percent
compared with a year ago.
-
Confidence in refinance transaction volume growth over the next 12
months decreased by 7.8 percent from last quarter, but increased 9.9
percent year over year.
-
Prices across all property types are expected to increase by 0.3
percent over the next 12 months as compared with last quarter.
Chief Economist Analysis: Title Agent and Real Estate Professional
Confidence in Purchase Market Growth Increases
"Overall, optimism among title insurance agents and real estate
professionals decreased slightly this quarter, likely because they
indicated refinance transaction volume is expected to fall in the coming
year. However, optimism for growth in purchase transaction volume
increased compared with a year ago," said Mark Fleming, chief economist
at First American. "Increasing mortgage rates clearly impacted optimism
for the refinance market, but despite this, optimism remains strong for
increased purchase demand."
Tax Code Expected to Have Little Impact on Overall Housing Market
"The impact of the new tax code on the housing market has been heavily
studied and debated in academic, policy and political circles, with most
agreeing that the changes remove any significant tax differences between
homeowners and renters for the majority of U.S. households. But, what do
the people handling real estate transactions every day think?" said
Fleming. "We recently surveyed title insurance agents and real estate
professionals across the nation for their perspective on how the new tax
code may impact house prices, housing supply (the willingness of
homeowners to sell) and housing demand."
Price Appreciation Impact
"Title agents and real estate professionals slightly leaned toward the
opinion that the new tax code would not negatively impact house
appreciation, but responses were split relatively equally. Of the
respondents, 27 percent believe that the tax code could negatively
impact house price appreciation, 35 percent believe it ill not do so,
35 percent were neutral on the topic," said Fleming. "This split opinion
may be due to the fact that expensive markets with higher priced homes
are more likely to be impacted by the new tax law because of the limit
on the deductibility of state and local property taxes.
"Indeed, survey respondents in areas with high housing costs, such as
Washington D.C., California and New York, were more likely than others
to agree that the new tax code would negatively impact house price
appreciation," said Fleming.
Housing Supply Impact
"Title agents and real estate professionals were also asked if the new
tax law changes may hinder the supply of housing by reducing the
willingness of homeowners to sell. The good news for the housing market
is 46 percent, almost half of all respondents, did not believe the new
tax code will significantly reduce existing homeowners' willingness to
sell," said Fleming. "Another 37 percent of respondents thought there
would be no impact at all. In fact, only 17 percent of respondents
thought that the tax code would significantly reduce homeowners'
willingness to sell."
Housing Demand Impact
"We also asked title agents and real estate professionals about the tax
code's potential impact on home buyer demand. More than 75 percent of
survey respondents indicated that the tax code changes would not
significantly reduce demand (45 percent) or would have no impact on
demand at all (32 percent)," said Fleming. "Only 23 percent of title
agents and real estate professionals surveyed believed that the tax code
changes will reduce demand."
Bottom Line
"When it comes to the new tax code, title agents and real estate
professionals - the folks that spend their days closing real estate
transactions - do not believe that the new tax code will have a
meaningful, negative impact on the housing market," said Fleming. "In
general, you could argue that title agents and real estate professionals
surveyed believe the tax code does not meaningfully drive housing
prices, supply or demand. Title agents and real estate professionals
know that, when it comes to buying and selling a home, consumers
consider more than just the tax consequences of homeownership."
First Quarter 2018 RESI Transaction Volume Sentiment Highlights
-
Residential: The five states with the
greatest increase in title agent and real estate professional
confidence in residential purchase transaction volume growth as
compared with a year ago are: Kentucky (+50.0 percent), West Virginia
(+40.0 percent), Maryland (+31.3 percent), Arizona (+27.4 percent) and
Texas (+24.3 percent).
-
Multi-Family: The five states with the
greatest increase in title agent and real estate professional
confidence in multi-family purchase transaction volume growth as
compared with a year ago are: Utah (+73.3 percent), Arkansas (+35.0
percent), Montana (+33.8 percent), Kentucky (+30.0 percent) and
Oklahoma (+28.3 percent).
First Quarter 2018 RESI Price Growth Expectation Highlights
-
Residential: The five states in which
title agents and real estate professionals had the highest predictions
for residential price growth in the coming year are: Washington (+6.8
percent), Colorado (+6.6 percent), Oklahoma (+6.3 percent), Idaho
(+5.5 percent) and Montana (+5.4 percent).
-
Multi-Family: The five states in which
title agents and real estate professionals had the highest predictions
for multi-family property price growth in the coming year are:
Missouri (+7.1 percent), Tennessee (+6.7 percent), Washington (+5.6
percent), Montana (+4.6 percent) and Colorado (+4.4 percent).
What Do the RESI Number Values Mean?
Title insurance agents and real estate professionals are experts in
their local real estate markets and have valuable insight. First
American's proprietary Real Estate Sentiment Index is based on a
quarterly survey of independent title agents and other real estate
professionals, providing a unique gauge on the real estate market using
the crowd-sourced wisdom and expertise of real estate experts.
Next Release
The next release of the First American Real Estate Sentiment Index will
be posted in June 2018.
Methodology
The methodology statement for the First American Real Estate Sentiment
Index is available at http://www.firstam.com/economics/real-estate-sentiment-index.
Disclaimer
Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page
are those of First American's Chief Economist, do not necessarily
represent the views of First American or its management, should not be
construed as indicating First American's business prospects or expected
results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First
American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful
information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate,
current or suitable for any particular purpose. © 2017 by First
American. Information from this page may be used with proper attribution.
