[March 13, 2018] New Sedgwick website design centers on user experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the leading global provider of technology-enabled risk and benefits solutions, has introduced a new design for its website to better align with the evolving needs of consumers, clients and other stakeholders. Built on an enhanced user interface, the site intuitively guides visitors to the information and support resources they seek. The new website reflects Sedgwick's consumer-focused approach, offering educational resources that explain the claim and benefit administration process, easy access to the mySedgwick interactive self-service tool, and automated customer service delivered by "Carey," the company's first virtual colleague. Visitors to the site can also explore career opportunities at Sedgwick and learn more about the company's leading-edge solutions and resources. "The goal of our website redesign is to make it easier for users to find what they're looking for and to secure the assistance they need fom Sedgwick," said Jason Landrum, chief information officer. "Our new website offers quick access to topical information on an easy-to-navigate and mobile-friendly platform. We updated both the aesthetic and functionality to offer consumers, clients, industry partners, prospective job candidates and other visitors an improved user experience." The website will continue to be updated regularly, and additional self-service capabilities will become available throughout 2018, Landrum said. "At Sedgwick, taking care of people is at the heart of everything we do," said Dave North, president and CEO. "Our new website demonstrates that we are truly an innovative, service-oriented organization."

Sedgwick's redesigned website is available at www.sedgwick.com. About Sedgwick

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk and benefits solutions. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; the company takes care of people and organizations by delivering cost-effective claims, productivity, managed care, risk consulting and other services through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 15,000 colleagues in some 275 offices located in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. Sedgwick facilitates financial and personal health and helps customers and consumers navigate complexity by designing and implementing customized programs based on proven practic­es and advanced technology that exceed expectations. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is KKR; Stone Point Capital LLC, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sedgwick-website-design-centers-on-user-experience-300612696.html SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

