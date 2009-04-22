|
|[March 13, 2018]
|
New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online
media in the United States as measured by number of publications,
announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kabbage, a
pioneering financial services, technology and data platform serving
small businesses. This alliance is intended to bring awareness of simple
access to working capital through Kabbage's fully automated online
lending platform to more than five million small and medium sized
businesses (SMBs) that do business in New Media's markets.
New Media's footprint covers over 550 local communities where SMBs often
struggle to find access to capital. UpCurve, New Media's SMB services
business, is focused on bringing products and solutions to SMBs that
help to solve for pain points that they face, including by helping to
expand their access to capital. Bringing awareness of Kabbage and its
online lending platform to New Media markets immediately broadens the
capital sources these SMBs have traditionally had available to them.
This alliance will provide New Media an opportunity to share in the
revenue growth Kabbage may experience as it increases its 130,000
customer base in these new markets.
Providing access to more than $4 billion to date, customers use Kabbage
funding to build and grow their businesses by supporting cash flow needs
and marketing, purchasing equipment and inventory, making long-term
investments, and hiring, leading to the creation of more jobs and
investment into local communities and the overall economy.
"New Media is committed to helping make its communities stronger, and
one of the best ways to do that, in addition to strog local journalism,
is through supporting small businesses," said Michael E. Reed, New Media
President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our work at UpCurve, we
know that access to capital is a common pain point among our SMB
partners. Kabbage has created a simple and seamless process for business
owners to solve for that need and we hope to connect SMBs in our markets
to Kabbage through our alliance."
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-sized communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to its small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 142 daily
publications. As of December 31, 2017, New Media operates in over
565 markets across 38 states reaching over 22 million people on a weekly
basis and serves approximately 215,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding New Media's ability
to bring awareness of potential funding sources to SMBs in its markets,
SMBs ability to access capital and other potential benefits of the
alliance. These statements are based on management's current
expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The
Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of
the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to
differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other
factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and
uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause
its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005805/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]