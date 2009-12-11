[March 13, 2018] New Hybrik and SwiftStack Integration Delivers Infinitely Scalable Media Transcoding in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftStack, the leader in Multi-Cloud Data Management, and Hybrik, Inc., the leader in large-scale cloud media processing, including transcoding and quality control, today announced an integration for running large, complex media workflows using public cloud compute resources. The distributed transcoding solution uses Hybrik's API-driven workflow automation and SwiftStack's multi-cloud data management platform to orchestrate on-demand compute resources at a far lower cost than using traditional server farms. On-premises transcoding is too often throttled by limited compute capacity and incurs high cost, risk, and complexity when moving source media and final assets between on-premises storage and public cloud infrastructure. Instead, SwiftStack enables Hybrik to seamlessly span both on-premises and public cloud storage—providing the flexibility to use public cloud computing when needed with available synchronization and automatic data mobility. SwiftStack provides private cloud storage with an S3 interface that Hybrik and other applications use just like Amazon S3 buckets. Data is presented in a single namespace accessible to any application, regardless of which cloud(s) physically contain it, and SwiftStack enables mixed file protocol and cloud API access to the same data. With Hybrik's customizable, automated workflows, media professionals benefit from an infinitely scalable transcoding environment. Hybrik's workflows also make it easy to define the source and destination location for any job, so a user can even transcode assets i-transit to a client, collaborator, or device. SwiftStack allows "ranged reads" of media assets, so many compute instances can work on parts of the same file in parallel—vastly accelerating transcoding performance. "SwiftStack is helping us extend the benefits of Hybrik's cloud processing," said David Trescot, CEO of Hybrik. "Our customers can combine the cost-effectiveness of on-premise storage with the unlimited processing power of cloud computing, so they get incredible performance at a dramatically lower cost than outfitting a private transcode farm." "Cloud compute and storage is transforming the media and entertainment industry, and this integration for public-cloud transcoding of private-cloud assets is an ideal example of what's now possible with innovation," said Don Jaworski, CEO of SwiftStack. "Media companies will be interested in seeing how this integration streamlines post-production by using cloud resources to distribute transcode operations, replicate a file to the cloud and automatically sync back the completed job."

Click here to view a detailed solution brief "Hybrik and SwiftStack: Distributed Transcoding with Multi-Cloud Storage." The Hybrik/SwiftStack solution will be demonstrated in the Hybrik booth at NAB, #SU9906CM. About SwiftStack SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and entertainment, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions like active archive, sharing and collaboration across multiple locations, and multi-cloud data management. SwiftStack has more than 100 customers including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn. About Hybrik Based in Mountain View, California, Hybrik is the new standard in cloud-based, large-scale media workflow management. Our comprehensive service cost-effectively delivers video optimized for every screen with integrated transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming. Learn more at www.hybrik.com. Contact

