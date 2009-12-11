[March 13, 2018] New Insight Managed Mobility Solution Empowers Work on the Run

TEMPE, Ariz., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has launched Insight Managed Mobility. This Mobility as a Service solution simplifies the complex mobile device technology needs of today’s corporate workforce by providing a single partner to manage the entire mobile device lifecycle.

Insight Managed Mobility is a comprehensive end-to-end solution that helps organizations empower a mobile workforce. From procurement to end of life, Insight takes the hassle out of managing mobile technology so that IT teams can save time and resources to focus on the strategic initiatives that transform their businesses. “Business and IT are increasingly challenged to securely support a mobile workforce. Employees access applications 24/7 in the cloud, in the enterprise, and on behalf of their clients across the next generation of mobile devices,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight U.S. “Insight Managed Mobility empowers businesses with a complete Mobility as a Service solution aimed at enabling a more productive and ever-connected workforce best equipped to help their companies grow.” The Insight Managed Mobility solution brings together: Mobile devices — Clientshave access to the latest mobile devices. Insight removes complexity and enables employee choice by offering them the ability to select from a preapproved list of compatible mobile devices.



About Insight Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises, Inc. empowers companies of all sizes, government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ to realize their goals. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of hardware, software, cloud and service solutions, our more than 6,600 teammates give clients the guidance and expertise needed to define, architect, implement and manage technology today while transforming for tomorrow. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M Contacts:

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises

Tel. (480) 889-9798

Email: scott.walters@insight.com Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Company

Tel. (212) 446-1884

Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com

