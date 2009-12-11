|
New Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Systemic Manipulation of Multi-Billion Dollar VIX Index Derivative Market Announced by Cohen Milstein
As controversy surrounding the CBOE Volatility Index ("VIX Index")
continues to grow, a new federal class action lawsuit filed late Friday
alleges widespread manipulation of the VIX futures and options market,
resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for investors
across the country. The litigation, filed on behalf of investors damaged
by this manipulation, is the first lawsuit concerning this market
manipulation to allege violations of the Commodity Exchange Act, which
prohibits market participants from improperly influencing the price of
commodity futures. Furthermore, the named plaintiff and its counsel
signaled their intention to issue a third-party subpoena to the Chicago
Board Options Exchange, publisher of the VIX index and the only source
of information for identifying the unnamed traders and transactions
involved in the alleged market manipulation. The named plaintiff is
being represented by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP and Cohen
Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.
"The health of our financial system and the stability of our markets
depends on the trustworthiness of their institutions," said Michael
Eisenkraft, co-counsel for the named plaintiff and putative class and a
Partner in Cohen Milstein's Securities Litigation and Investor
Protection practice. "By manipulating the VIX derivative market, the
defendants not only profited off their deceit at the expense of honest
investors, but damaged the integrity of an entire industry."
According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Illinois, unnamed traders were able to rig the
market for VIX futures and options by manipulating the process in which
the contract's settlement price - used to determine their value at
settlement - was calculated at the time of the contract's expiration.
The lawsuit alleges this was done by aggressively transacting in a key
determinant of a VIX derivative's settlement value -- S&P 500 Index
(SPX) options -- ahead of the settlement auction, thereby manipulating
the value of VIX futures and options.
"By bringing this case forward and seeking to expose those who were
involved in this scheme, we hope to bring a measure of justice to all
those impacted and restore cnfidence in our financial infrastructure,"
said Anthony Fata, co-counsel for the named plaintiff and putative
class and a Partner at Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP.
Published by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the Volatility
Index (VIX Index) - often referred to as the "fear gauge" -- attempts to
measure the 30-day implied volatility of the market. The VIX Index is
based on the S&P 500, the core index for U.S. equities, and calculates
expected volatility by averaging the price of put and call options over
a wide range of contract terms. In 2004, CBOE introduced the first
futures and options for the VIX Index, fueling a dramatic rise in
trading volume that continues to this day.
However, according to the lawsuit, the unique and complex way in which
the settlement price - and therefore the value - of an expiring VIX
future or option is determined has left the market extremely susceptible
to manipulation. The complaint cites research from University of Texas
academics which points out that, unlike other index derivatives which
derive their value from the price of their underlying assets, VIX
futures and options are subject to a hybrid auctioning process on
expiration date that is largely affected by another class of
instruments, namely SPX options. The unique structure, according to the
researchers, leaves the market much more vulnerable to manipulation, as
traders can influence the final settlement price of VIX derivatives by
making transactions that distort the value of relatively thinly traded
SPX options.
The lawsuit alleges the manipulation scheme identified by the UT
researches was put into effect no later than 2011. It also cites recent
settlement prices reportedly showing abnormal spikes in VIX future and
options prices, including one session in January 2018 in which the
settlement price jumped from $11.76 to $12.81 in the final day of
trading before expiration, marking the fourth largest price swing over
more than 160 days of trading. According to the lawsuit, this market
manipulation led to the transfer of more than $42 million among contract
holders.
The lawsuit calls for the certification of a class to represent all
similarly-situated investors as well as damages and relief related to
losses sustained as a result of market manipulation and legal fees. The
named plaintiff is being represented by Anthony Fata and Daniel Herrera
of Cafferty Clobes Meriwether and Sprengel LLP as well as Michael
Eisenkraft, Carol Gilden, and Times Wang of Cohen Milstein Sellers &
Toll PLLC.
