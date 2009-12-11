|
|[March 12, 2018]
New Research Shows Commerce is a Leading Driver of Digital Transformation in Large Enterprise
According to commercetools, the leader in next-generation commerce
software, new research reveals digital commerce evolution is a key
driver of digital transformation investments in corporate America, with
chief digital officers leading the charge before they eventually work
themselves out of a job. The report is being released at Shoptalk 2018,
where commercetools will showcase how the imperatives for modern
commerce are propelling digital transformation and realigning the
enterprise.
This first-of-its kind research highlights the three most critical
driving factors in digital transformation, while also defining the rise
of the Chief Digital Officer in spearheading these initiatives and
eventual hand-over of the responsibilities to a digitally-savvy Chief
Information Officer. This research is the first to assess the impact of
commerce on digital transformation.
Insights for the report, "The New Chiefs of Commerce in the Digital
Enterprise," were gleaned through research conducted by B2B
technology research firm Cascade Insights. The firm assessed the driving
forces behind digital transformation in enterprises with more than $1B
in annual revenue and more than $100M in online revenue, including
exploring the teeter-totter role of the Chief Digital Officer and
the Chief Information Officer in leading their organizations through
this seismic change.
"Fortune 500 executives are feeling the strong effect next-generation
commerce is having on their business decisions and are striving to put
the right leadership in place to navigate this key element of digital
transformation," said Arthur Lawida, president, commercetools, Inc. "By
analyzing some of the world's largest organizations, we were able to
uncover the top attributes of successful enterprise commerce
transformation initiatives, and particularly how those projects
influenced the structure of C-Suite leadership and aligned around the
broader goals of the organization."
Available for download on the opening day of Shoptalk, the report
underscores the innovations on display at the commercetools "Powering
Digital Transformation" booth #3631 in the exhibit hall. At Shoptalk,
global retailers and brands can experience commercetools' solutions for
the post-web era including social, voice, in-app mobile,
augmented/virtual reality and messenger commerce, as well as an in-store
Magic Mirror that actually pays shoppers for a smile.
commercetools also will be showcasing its rapid growth in North America
with several of its strategic partners. Award-winning digital agency
Authentic will be demonstrating how retailers and brands can rethink
digital commerce. Bloomreach, who was recently listed as a visionary
among digital experience platform (DXP) vendors in the 2018 Gartner (News - Alert)
Magic Quadrant for DXP, will display its commercetools integration, and
global digital agency partner Valtech, who recently announced joint
customer wins with commercetools in Europe, will show its commercetools
microservices integration with Adobe (News - Alert) Experience Cloud. Adobe recently
announced its integration of the commercetools platform into its new
microservices capabilities at NRF's Big Show.
To see this wide array of modern commerce integrations at Shoptalk,
visit booth #3631 in The Venetian exhibit hall. "The New Chiefs of
Commerce in the Digital Enterprise" research paper is available for
download beginning March 18 at ok.commercetools.com/commerce-transformation.
About commercetools
commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that
offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for
the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps
retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design
unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and
in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves
profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources
required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer
demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.
Visit www.commercetools.com
for more information.
