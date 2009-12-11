[March 12, 2018] New Research Shows Commerce is a Leading Driver of Digital Transformation in Large Enterprise

According to commercetools, the leader in next-generation commerce software, new research reveals digital commerce evolution is a key driver of digital transformation investments in corporate America, with chief digital officers leading the charge before they eventually work themselves out of a job. The report is being released at Shoptalk 2018, where commercetools will showcase how the imperatives for modern commerce are propelling digital transformation and realigning the enterprise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005716/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) This first-of-its kind research highlights the three most critical driving factors in digital transformation, while also defining the rise of the Chief Digital Officer in spearheading these initiatives and eventual hand-over of the responsibilities to a digitally-savvy Chief Information Officer. This research is the first to assess the impact of commerce on digital transformation. Insights for the report, "The New Chiefs of Commerce in the Digital Enterprise," were gleaned through research conducted by B2B technology research firm Cascade Insights. The firm assessed the driving forces behind digital transformation in enterprises with more than $1B in annual revenue and more than $100M in online revenue, including exploring the teeter-totter role of the Chief Digital Officer and the Chief Information Officer in leading their organizations through this seismic change. "Fortune 500 executives are feeling the strong effect next-generation commerce is having on their business decisions and are striving to put the right leadership in place to navigate this key element of digital transformation," said Arthur Lawida, president, commercetools, Inc. "By analyzing some of the world's largest organizations, we were able to uncover the top attributes of successful enterprise commerce transformation initiatives, and particularly how those projects influenced the structure of C-Suite leadership and aligned around the broader goals of the organization." Available for download on the opening day of Shoptalk, the report underscores the innovations on display at the commercetools "Powering Digital Transformation" booth #3631 in the exhibit hall. At Shoptalk, global retailers and brands can experience commercetools' solutions for the post-web era including social, voice, in-app mobile, augmented/virtual reality and messenger commerce, as well as an in-store Magic Mirror that actually pays shoppers for a smile.

commercetools also will be showcasing its rapid growth in North America with several of its strategic partners. Award-winning digital agency Authentic will be demonstrating how retailers and brands can rethink digital commerce. Bloomreach, who was recently listed as a visionary among digital experience platform (DXP) vendors in the 2018 Gartner (News - Alert) Magic Quadrant for DXP, will display its commercetools integration, and global digital agency partner Valtech, who recently announced joint customer wins with commercetools in Europe, will show its commercetools microservices integration with Adobe (News - Alert) Experience Cloud. Adobe recently announced its integration of the commercetools platform into its new microservices capabilities at NRF's Big Show. To see this wide array of modern commerce integrations at Shoptalk, visit booth #3631 in The Venetian exhibit hall. "The New Chiefs of Commerce in the Digital Enterprise" research paper is available for download beginning March 18 at ok.commercetools.com/commerce-transformation. About commercetools commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices. Visit www.commercetools.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005716/en/

