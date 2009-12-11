|
New NSTA Position Statement Gives Recommendations for Making Important Transition in K-12 Science Education
The National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) has released a position
statement supporting the transition in K-12 science teaching and
learning based on important recommendations made by the National
Research Council in its Framework for K-12 Science Education
(Framework) to strengthen K-12 science education.
"Nearly two-thirds of U.S. students now live in states that have
education standards influenced by the Framework and the Next
Generation Science Standards," said NSTA President David Crowther.
"The position statement gives key recommendations for science educators
and other education stakeholders on what is needed to make the
transition to this new way of teaching."
The first recommendation is for educators to use science and engineering
practices to actively engage students in science learning. The
practices-uch as analyzing and interpreting data and constructing
explanations and designing solutions- encourage students to investigate
the natural world using science and solve meaningful problems through
engineering. These practices are how science is conducted in the real
world and are essential for all students.
The second recommendation is to integrate these practices with science
content (called disciplinary core ideas) and broad science themes-like
patterns-that cut across all the sciences. This three-dimensional
instructional approach promotes teaching in a way that allows students
to actively do and experience science in a deep, meaningful way, not
just learn about it from a textbook or a lecture.
The third recommendation encourages educators to use phenomena to drive
student learning. Phenomena are observable and repeatable events in the
natural or designed world, such as static electricity or a rainbow. The
goal of building knowledge in science is to develop ideas, based on
evidence, that can explain and predict these events in the natural or
designed world.
The statement notes the historical importance of the use of scientific
inquiry in science education and how a growing body of knowledge about
how students learn builds on it, supporting a shift to three-dimensional
teaching.
In conjunction with the statement, NSTA has also unveiled an infographic,
the third in a series on new standards to help teachers, parents, and
others better understand the changes taking place in science classrooms.
NSTA provides leadership in science education by identifying the
qualities and standards for good science education; these are set forth
in the form of position statements, which are used to support the
improvement of science education at all levels. NSTA position statements
are developed by teams of science educators, scientists, and other
national experts in science education, with the input of the NSTA
membership. Visit NSTA
to view all position statements.
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
