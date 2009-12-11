|
|[March 12, 2018]
|
New Story and ICON Unveil First Permitted 3D-Printed Home Created for the Developing World
The first permitted, 3D-printed home created specifically for the
developing world was unveiled today in Austin, Texas by New Story, the
non-profit working to create a world where no human being lives in
survival mode, and ICON, the newly launched construction technologies
company leading the way into the future of homebuilding by using 3D
printing to make major advancements in affordability, building
performance, sustainability and customizability.
The first permitted, 3D-printed home created specifically for the developing world created by New Story and ICON. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 3D-printed home serves as proof-of-concept for sustainable
homebuilding that will allow for safer, more affordable homes for more
families, faster than ever. The printer, called the Vulcan, is designed
to work under the constraints that are common in places like Haiti and
rural El Salvador where power can be unpredictable, potable water is not
a guarantee and technical assistance is sparse. It's designed to tackle
housing shortages for vulnerable populations instead of building with
profit motivation.
"We feel it's our responsibility to challenge traditional methods and
work toward ending homelessness. Linear methods will never reach the
billion+ people who need safe homes," said Brett Hagler, CEO of New
Story. "By working with ICON and leveraging their 3D printing
innovations, we're able to reach more families with the best possible
shelter solutions, exponentially faster."
"Conventional construction methods have many baked-in drawbacks and
problems that we've taken for granted for so long that we forgot how to
imagine any alternative," says Jason Ballard, co-founder of ICON. "With
3D printing, you not only have a continuous thermal envelope, high
thermal mass, and near zero-waste, but you also have speed, a much
broader design palette, next-level resiliency, and the possbility of a
quantum leap in affordability. This isn't 10% better, it's 10 times
better."
The portable printer is designed to function with near zero-waste and to
work under unpredictable constraints (limited water, power, and labor
infrastructure) to tackle housing shortages in underserved communities
throughout the world. New Story's goal for this project is to print the
first community of homes for underserved families in El Salvador in the
coming 18 months, and then through partnerships, scale up production to
serve additional communities over the next few years. Housing will
feature cutting-edge materials tested to the most recognized standards
of safety, comfort and resiliency.
More than just New Story using the technology to reach more families,
the hope is that this catalytic R&D project that will influence the
sector as a whole. Through the technology, the team will learn, iterate,
and then share the technology with other nonprofits and governments to
help everyone improve and reach families faster.
The high-powered innovators behind ICON and the first global initiative
with New Story include a cross section of engineers, environmentalists,
designers and entrepreneurs. ICON and New Story worked in close
partnership with several other organizations to develop the Vulcan
printer including Pump Studios, Yaskawa Electric, Alchemy Builders,
TreeHouse, Andrew Logan Architecture, Linestar Automation and The
University of Texas.
About New Story
New Story is a non-profit working to create a world where no human lives
in survival mode by providing one of life's most basic needs - shelter.
The organization currently works in Mexico, Haiti, El Salvador, and
Bolivia and, in just three years, has funded more than 1,400 homes for
families in need. 850+ of those homes have been built and families have
moved in. Their 100% model ensures that every penny of each donation
goes to build homes while organization overhead and R&D is covered by
private donors such as Y Combinator, prominent venture capitalists, and
other leading executives. The current $6,500 homes are built to last for
generations and each donation is paired directly with a family so donors
can see their impact. See more at https://newstorycharity.org/
About ICON
ICON is a construction technologies company dedicated to revolutionizing
homebuilding. Through their proprietary 3D printing technology and
cutting-edge materials, ICON provides sustainable solutions to a number
of our world's most pressing issues, including the pandemic of
homelessness in the developing world, the difficulty of constructing
off-planet space habitats, and the exorbitant cost of customized
housing. ICON has recently built the first permitted, 3D-printed home in
America in partnership with the non-profit New Story, and is working
with them to create a mobile printer for the developing world that has
the ability to print a single story, 600-800 square foot home in under
24 hours for less than $4000. As a part of that effort, ICON has
developed cutting-edge materials tested to the most recognized standards
of safety, comfort and resiliency and is designed to function with
nearly zero waste production methods and work under unpredictable
constraints (limited water, power, and labor infrastructure) to tackle
housing shortages. For more information, visit https://iconbuild.com/
or follow on Instagram
and Twitter
@ICON3DTech.
