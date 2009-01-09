[March 08, 2018] New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program to hold Second Annual NJ State-of-the-State Manufacturing Event

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) is holding its second annual NJ State-of-the-State Manufacturing event to be attended by New Jersey's leading manufacturing business executives, STEM Firms and elected state officials. The NJ State-of-the-State Manufacturing Event will be held in two locations: in Trenton, New Jersey on Wednesday, April 4th and then again in Randolph, New Jersey on Friday, April 6th. The Summit is designed to bring manufacturing and technology companies together with elected state officials, including the NJ Manufacturing Caucus to learn of opportunities and trends in their industries and to provide a peer to peer networking interface for companies to share resources, best practices and sustain a positive communication flow. "We manufacture so much here in the Garden State, and manufacturers have the same concerns in their respective businesses. The Annual Summit provides that forum of collective thinking and sharing of insights," said John W. Kennedy, NJMEP Chief Executive Officer. "It's important for manufacturing and STEM firm executives, and New Jersey elected officials to participate in the conversations that are shaping the future of manufacturing," Kennedy continued.



Wednesday, April 4, 2018 The Trenton War Memorial The George Washington Ballroom 1 Memorial Drive Trenton, NJ 80608 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM Continental Breakfast Friday, April 6, 2018 County College of Morris (CCM) Davidson Rooms in the Student Community Center 214 Center Grove Road Randolph, NJ 07869 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM Continental Breakfast

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.6 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



For more information about the NJ State-of-the-State Manufacturing Event and to sign-up please visit: https://www.njmep.org/state-state-manufacturing-2018/.

