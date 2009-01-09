|
|[March 08, 2018]
|
New High-Interest Series for Middle-Grade and YA Readers Feature Mysteries, Soccer, and Teens with Superpowers
This spring, follow high school soccer players on and off the field,
solve mysteries in Mason Falls, and see what newly super
sixteen-year-olds will do with their powers, in three new series from Darby
Creek, a division of Lerner
Publishing Group.
For high school soccer players in the six-book Kick!
series, the drama of the next big game is rivaled only by the everyday
challenges of their lives. Reluctant readers will be riveted by these
fast-paced stories told from the perspectives of a diverse cast of
characters
In the Mason
Falls Mysteries series, follow teens who set out to solve
mysterious events in their town of Mason Falls. From strange online
profiles to a baseball team's strange, sudden success, these mysteries
are packed with action and surprising twists.
Six teenagers develop superpowers on their sixteenth birthdays in the
new Superhuman
series. Whether they can soar through the clouds or run faster than the
speed of light, each teen must choose how to use their new power and
figure out whom they can trust with the truth.
About the Publisher
Darby
Creek, a division of Lerner
Publishing Group, creates series fiction titles for emerging,
striving and reluctant readers ages 7 to 18 (Grades 2-12).
Kick!
April 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99,
Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104-112
Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2
Mason Falls Mysteries
April 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99,
Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104
Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2
Superhuman
March 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99,
Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104-112
Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2
