New High-Interest Series for Middle-Grade and YA Readers Feature Mysteries, Soccer, and Teens with Superpowers
[March 08, 2018]

This spring, follow high school soccer players on and off the field, solve mysteries in Mason Falls, and see what newly super sixteen-year-olds will do with their powers, in three new series from Darby Creek, a division of Lerner Publishing Group.

For high school soccer players in the six-book Kick! series, the drama of the next big game is rivaled only by the everyday challenges of their lives. Reluctant readers will be riveted by these fast-paced stories told from the perspectives of a diverse cast of characters

In the Mason Falls Mysteries series, follow teens who set out to solve mysterious events in their town of Mason Falls. From strange online profiles to a baseball team's strange, sudden success, these mysteries are packed with action and surprising twists.

Six teenagers develop superpowers on their sixteenth birthdays in the new Superhuman series. Whether they can soar through the clouds or run faster than the speed of light, each teen must choose how to use their new power and figure out whom they can trust with the truth.

Visit www.lernerbooks.com for free downloads!

Follow us online:
Blog: lernerbooks.blog
Twitter (News - Alert): @LernerBooks
Facebook (News - Alert): Lerner Publishing Group


About the Publisher
Darby Creek, a division of Lerner Publishing Group, creates series fiction titles for emerging, striving and reluctant readers ages 7 to 18 (Grades 2-12).

Kick!
April 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99, Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104-112 Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2

Mason Falls Mysteries
April 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99, Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104 Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2

Superhuman
March 2018
$25.32, Library Bound
$7.99, Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11-18
104-112 Pages ? 5 1/4 x 7 1/2

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.


