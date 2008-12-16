[March 08, 2018] New Study Finds Nightingale Smart Sleep System Reduces Perceived Wake Occurrences By 64% and Significantly Improves Overall Sleep Quality

Nightingale Smart Solutions Inc., creator of Nightingale, the world's first smart sleep system, today announced the results of a study conducted by SleepScore Labs showing that Nightingale reduces perceived wake occurrences due to noise by 64 percent and ultimately enhances perceived sleep quality by 26 percent. In addition, Nightingale was objectively shown to improve sleep quality using SleepScore by ResMed sophisticated non-contact sleep monitoring technology. The study highlights the efficacy of Nightingale's advanced sound masking technology and reveals the significant extent to which it improves a user's sleep. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005251/en/ New Study Finds Nightingale Smart Sleep System Reduces Perceived Wake Occurrences By 64% and Significantly Improves Overall Sleep Quality (Photo: Business Wire) The study additionally showed that: Nightingale increased perceived sleep duration by 16 minutes per night

76 percent of participants reported Nightingale improved their sleep

70 percent of participants were pleased with Nightingale's sound quality

88 percent of participants planned to continue to use Nightingale after completion of the study

80 percent of participants said they would recommend Nightingale to their close friends and family Roy Raymann, PhD, Vice President, Sleep Science and Scientific Affairs at SleepScore Labs, points out that, "Noise pollution can have a significant impact on an individual's sleep, resulting in wake occurrences throughout the night that deteriorate the overall quality of sleep. We tested Nightingale to determine if the device would improve an individual's sleep quality and found that using Nightingale significantly reduced perceived wake occurrences due to noise, and ultimately supported a better night's sleep among participants, resulting in an increased SleepScore as measured by the SleepScore Technology." Christopher Calisi, CEO of Nightingale Smart Solutions, said: "Our goal is to help people across the country get the best night's sleep of their life. We've created a unique device that brings some of the most advanced sound masking technology available right into your home, so everyone can experience the benefits of a better night's sleep. With 76 percent of participants reporting that Nightingale improved their sleep during the study, we are thrilled to see our mission coming to fruition and look forward to continuing to help users sleep soundly every night."

To determine the results of the study, 25 participants first tracked their sleep for 2-3 weeks without using Nightingale, then for 2-3 weeks with Nightingale. Tracking consisted of both self-reported data and objective analysis using SleepScore by ResMed non-contact sleep monitoring technology. To learn more about this study, visit meetnightingale.com/research. About Nightingale

Nightingale, the world's first smart home sleep system, is the most advanced and effective sleep product on the market. Created by the acoustic experts and audio engineers at Cambridge Sound Management, the industry leader in commercial sound masking, Nightingale is a sleek speaker system that plugs into a room's outlets and emits ambient sound to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The system is compatible with iOS and Android (News - Alert) , integrates with smart home products like Hue, Nest and Ring via IFTTT and can be controlled by Amazon Echo and Google Home. Nightingale was created to help every customer get a better night's sleep, every night; reduces perceived wake occurrences due to noise by 64 percent; and improves objectively-measured sleep quality. To learn more, visit meetnightingale.com. About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs™ advances the science and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world, the company utilizes SleepScore™ by ResMed technology to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep non-contact sleep monitor for consumers complemented by an evolving set of curated sleep improvement tools, services and products. Together with companies that are developing sleep improvement products, SleepScore Labs is creating the world's first sleep improvement ecosystem. Based in Carlsbad, California, SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 as a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. to accurately measure sleep while connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live better. For more information on SleepScore Labs visit www.sleepscore.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005251/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]