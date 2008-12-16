|
|[March 08, 2018]
New Study Finds Nightingale Smart Sleep System Reduces Perceived Wake Occurrences By 64% and Significantly Improves Overall Sleep Quality
Nightingale
Smart Solutions Inc., creator of Nightingale, the world's first
smart sleep system, today announced the results of a study conducted by SleepScore
Labs showing that Nightingale reduces perceived wake occurrences due
to noise by 64 percent and ultimately enhances perceived sleep quality
by 26 percent. In addition, Nightingale was objectively shown to improve
sleep quality using SleepScore by ResMed sophisticated non-contact sleep
monitoring technology. The study highlights the efficacy of
Nightingale's advanced sound masking technology and reveals the
significant extent to which it improves a user's sleep.
New Study Finds Nightingale Smart Sleep System Reduces Perceived Wake Occurrences By 64% and Significantly Improves Overall Sleep Quality (Photo: Business Wire)
The study additionally showed that:
-
Nightingale increased perceived sleep duration by 16 minutes per night
-
76 percent of participants reported Nightingale improved their sleep
-
70 percent of participants were pleased with Nightingale's sound
quality
-
88 percent of participants planned to continue to use Nightingale
after completion of the study
-
80 percent of participants said they would recommend Nightingale to
their close friends and family
Roy Raymann, PhD, Vice President, Sleep Science and Scientific Affairs
at SleepScore Labs, points out that, "Noise pollution can have a
significant impact on an individual's sleep, resulting in wake
occurrences throughout the night that deteriorate the overall quality of
sleep. We tested Nightingale to determine if the device would improve an
individual's sleep quality and found that using Nightingale
significantly reduced perceived wake occurrences due to noise, and
ultimately supported a better night's sleep among participants,
resulting in an increased SleepScore as measured by the SleepScore
Technology."
Christopher Calisi, CEO of Nightingale Smart Solutions, said: "Our goal
is to help people across the country get the best night's sleep of their
life. We've created a unique device that brings some of the most
advanced sound masking technology available right into your home, so
everyone can experience the benefits of a better night's sleep. With 76
percent of participants reporting that Nightingale improved their sleep
during the study, we are thrilled to see our mission coming to fruition
and look forward to continuing to help users sleep soundly every night."
To determine the results of the study, 25 participants first tracked
their sleep for 2-3 weeks without using Nightingale, then for 2-3 weeks
with Nightingale. Tracking consisted of both self-reported data and
objective analysis using SleepScore by ResMed non-contact sleep
monitoring technology.
To learn more about this study, visit meetnightingale.com/research.
About Nightingale
Nightingale, the world's first smart home
sleep system, is the most advanced and effective sleep product on the
market. Created by the acoustic experts and audio engineers at Cambridge
Sound Management, the industry leader in commercial sound masking,
Nightingale is a sleek speaker system that plugs into a room's outlets
and emits ambient sound to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep
longer. The system is compatible with iOS and Android (News - Alert), integrates with
smart home products like Hue, Nest and Ring via IFTTT and can be
controlled by Amazon Echo and Google Home. Nightingale was created to
help every customer get a better night's sleep, every night; reduces
perceived wake occurrences due to noise by 64 percent; and improves
objectively-measured sleep quality. To learn more, visit meetnightingale.com.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs™ advances the science
and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the
foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world,
the company utilizes SleepScore™ by ResMed technology to provide the
most accurate and advanced sleep non-contact sleep monitor for consumers
complemented by an evolving set of curated sleep improvement tools,
services and products. Together with companies that are developing sleep
improvement products, SleepScore Labs is creating the world's first
sleep improvement ecosystem. Based in Carlsbad, California, SleepScore
Labs was created in 2016 as a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet
Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. to accurately measure sleep while
connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live
better. For more information on SleepScore Labs visit www.sleepscore.com.
