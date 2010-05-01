ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Training Class Expands Technical Program for 2018 Embedded Vision Summit
[March 08, 2018]

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance® today announced it is adding a full day of technical training to the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit, the preeminent conference on practical computer vision. The Summit will now kick off on Monday, May 21, 2018, with a hands-on training class, Deep Learning for Computer Vision with TensorFlow. This expands the Summit to a four-day event, taking place May 21-24, in Santa Clara, California.

Embedded Vision Alliance. (PRNewsFoto/Embedded Vision Alliance)

More than 1,200 computer vision professionals are expected to attend the Embedded Vision Summit, which attracts a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, both at the edge and in the cloud. The event features industry innovators, top technologists and engineers who are creating "machines that see" for a wide range of industries including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics and security. Keynote presenters for the Summit are globally renowned computer vision expert Dr. Takeo Kanade and legendary inventor Dean Kame.

"According to our recent developer survey, Google's TensorFlow is now the most popular AI and deep learning framework for developing vision-enabled systems, so we are excited to add this hand-on training to the Summit," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance. "Our survey also revealed that a growing number of system designers are making use of cloud computing to provide visual intelligence for edge devices, so we've also expanded this year's Summit to include significant content on edge-cloud computing trade-offs."

About the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit
The Embedded Vision Summit is being held May 21-24, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, both at the edge and in the cloud. The 2018 Embedded Vision Summit will feature more than 80 presentations and showcase more than 100 technology demos, as well as host a variety of technical workshops and training classes. The sponsors announced to date for the 2018 Summit are Aimotive, Allied Vision Technologies, ARM, BDTI, Cadence Design Systems, Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Nextchip, Novumind, NXP Semiconductors and Synopsys. For the latest updates on the Embedded Vision Summit, follow@EmbVisionSummit on Twitter.


About The Embedded Vision Alliance
The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, imaging, and more.  Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

Media Contact:
Julie Seymour
Mob: +1.415.269.2606
seymour@embedded-vision.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-training-class-expands-technical-program-for-2018-embedded-vision-summit-300610520.html

SOURCE Embedded Vision Alliance


