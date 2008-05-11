[March 08, 2018] New Survey Uncovers Consumers' Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today released survey results uncovering key factors impacting consumers' health decisions – from social influences to financial incentives. By understanding what drives patients to make health-related choices, the healthcare industry can implement optimized engagement strategies that drive better outcomes. A Pega-commissioned survey of more than 1,000 US-based consumers revealed the impact of social factors on patient health: 61 percent of respondents indicated someone they know inspired them to make positive changes, while 57 percent believe their social circle helps them make better choices. The survey also showed the influence of financial factors: nearly 70 percent of consumers are more likely to focus on their health when they feel financially stable, and 56 percent said financial incentives would influence them to make healthy choices. Some patients are also taking a proactive role in tracking health-related data. Of those surveyed, 30 percent track diet and exercise habits on mobile apps, while nearly 20 percent share these habits on social media. This presents an industry-wide opportunity for more effective engagement strategies as these channels grow in popularity. Results also revealed room for improvement regarding confidence in and accessibility of healthcare teams. While 43 percent are confident in their current team to a great extent, 44 percent are only somewhat confident, and 12 percent have very little or no confidence. As foraccessibility, 65 percent find care providers readily available via online portals, phone, and open appointments, but 12 percent do not believe they are accessible at all. Many healthcare providers and payers are turning to unified, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology to identify and respond to engagement opportunities and better manage patient journeys. Patient data and preferences can be leveraged to drive tailored healthcare experiences in real-time to increase patient satisfaction, improve confidence in care teams, and achieve better outcomes. To learn more, Pegasystems is hosting a meetup, "How AI Will Impact the Patient Experience," at the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exposition on March 8, booth 11336, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. PT at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas. Later that afternoon, Susan Taylor, vice president and business line leader, healthcare, Pegasystems, will be presenting "Social Determinants and AI – A Recipe for Truly Personalized Healthcare" as part of HIMSS from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. PT.

Quotes & Commentary

"Consumers expect the same responsive, personalized experiences from their healthcare teams as they do from the retail brands they interact with daily," said Susan Taylor, vice president and business line leader, healthcare, Pegasystems. "Healthcare organizations require AI-powered technology to identify and respond to engagement opportunities to create personalized, fully connected experiences at all times. This results in happier, healthier patients." About Pegasystems

