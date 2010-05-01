|
|[March 08, 2018]
|
New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix' Simoa Technology
Quanterix
Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis
with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today
announced its industry-leading single molecule array, or Simoa,
technology has achieved enhanced sensitivity for the detection of acute
HIV infection relative to currently approved fourth-generation
antigen-antibody (Ag/Ab) combination (combo) and stand-alone p24 assays.
The study, conducted by EQAPOL,
Duke
Human Vaccine Institute and Center for HIV / AIDS, and Blood
Systems Research Institute (BSRI), was presented as a poster session
this week at the Conference
on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Boston, MA.
Led by BSRI in collaboration with several other research institutions
and biotechnology companies, the study used a series of blinded panels
of serial dilutions containing genetically and geographically diverse
HIV clinical isolates to assess the sensitivity (p24 Ag relative to
viral loads) of HIV clinical diagnostic, blood screening, and next
generation p24 Ag assays. Findings illustrate similar performance across
subtypes between current FDA-approved techniques and stand-alone p24 Ag
immunoassays. Additionally, the study demonstrated that newer generation
pre-clinical p24 Ag detection platforms, such as Simoa, achieved
significantly heightened sensitivity for detection of the clinical
isolates as compared to existing immunoassay methods.
Specifically, results demonstrate that Simoa was able to detect 99
percent of the diluted viral samples across diverse subtypes that had
been characterized by nucleic acid testing (NAT), the gold standard for
sensitive virus detection. In comparison, FDA-approved immunoassay
methods detected only 30-40 percent of the samples. These results
suggest the potential for a simple immunoassay blood test to provide
NAT-level sensitivity for acute HIV detection. Such a test could
significantly enhance the ability to detect the infection while in the
acute phase when it is most infectious. While NAT is the gold standard
for sensitivity, it is more complex and costly to deploy relative to
immunoassays. Deployment of a simple immunoassay with NAT sensitivity,
especially in lower resource settings, could positively afect HIV
epidemiology though wider access to more sensitive detection of early
infection.
"While significant progress has been made in the detection and treatment
of HIV, there is still much work to be done," said Kevin Hrusovsky,
Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix and Founder
of the annual Powering
Precision Health Summit. "We are excited by the results of this
research, and the progress we have made in growing our reach and
capabilities over the past several months. Through our expanded
technology portfolio and resources, which now include a Clinical
Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory, we look
forward to empowering further diagnostic and drug development
advancements."
Approximately 36.7 million people currently live with HIV/AIDS globally,
but only 60 percent know they have the disease, according to HIV.gov.
The infection is widely considered to be one of the most critical health
challenges facing the world community in large part due to its ability
to remain dormant, going undetected for years only to emerge when it is
too late to treat. To date, clinical fourth and fifth generational
antigen (Ag)/antibody (Ab) combo and p24 Ag immunoassays have enhanced
the ability to identify the infection, but require ongoing evaluation
with currently circulating diverse subtypes.
"This type of comparative testing is essential to assessing the
performance of commercially available approaches to infectious disease
detection and evaluating pre-clinical methods that can play a key role
in improving public health," said Professor Michael P. Busch, MD, Ph.D,
senior author of the study. "The study findings confirm the efficacy of
today's methods, but also demonstrate the great promise newer
technologies hold in advancing detection of HIV at its earliest stages."
The research joins more
than 215 peer-reviewed studies across several therapeutic
categories, such as oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation, and
infectious disease, that validate Simoa's potential to detect minute
levels of biomarkers long before symptoms appear and when conditions are
at their most treatable. The findings also come on the heels of
Quanterix' commercial availability of its SR-X
Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™, a benchtop instrument
powered by Simoa technology, and its acceleration into pharmaceutical
services following its successful IPO in December 2017.
To learn more about this research and view the poster, entitled "Comparison
of Detection Limits of 4th and 5th Generation Combination HIV
Antigen/Antibody, p24 Antigen and Viral Load Assays on Diverse HIV
Isolates," visit http://www.croiconference.org/sessions/relative-sensitivities-4th-and-5th-gen-combo-hiv-agab-p24-and-viral-load-assays.
To learn more about Quanterix' HIV p24 assays, visit https://www.quanterix.com/products-technology/assays/hiv-p24.
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the
goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital
health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which
healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to
closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix'
technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better
prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life
and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology
is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic
areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and
infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located
in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this
news release include, but are not limited to the promise of Quanterix's
Simoa technology to advance detection of HIV at its earliest stages and
Simoa's potential ability to change the way in which healthcare is
provided today, and are based on Quanterix's expectations and
assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these
forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors
that may cause Quanterix's actual results to differ from those expressed
or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are
discussed in Quanterix's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein.
Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
expectations, even as new information becomes available.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005078/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]