[March 08, 2018] New Oriental to Hold Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2018

BEIJING, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 42/F, Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, China, on March 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. (local time). No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management. The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 13, 2018 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's common shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the annual general meeting in person. The Company has filed its annual report (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statemens for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at investor.neworiental.org, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Holders of the Company's common shares or ADSs may obtain a copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by emailing Ms. Sisi Zhao, Investor Relations Director, at zhaosisi@xdf.cn or by writing to: No. 6 Hai Dian Zhong Street

Haidian District

Beijing 100080

People's Republic of China

Attention: Ms. Sisi Zhao

About New Oriental New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU." For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://investor.neworiental.org. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: In China: Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Ms. Cara O'Brien

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852-3768-4537

Email: cara.obrien@fticonsulting.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-march-18-2018-300610514.html SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

