New Consulting Firm, The Maren Group, Leverages Executives' Personal Experience to Address Sexual Harassment and Other Economic Abuses
Founding partners Lisa
Senecal and Scott
Labby announced today the launch of The
Maren Group. The Maren Group is a private consulting group focused
on issues of economic abuse including sexual harassment, discrimination,
domestic violence, and child support enforcement (collectively "SDDC").
While this abuse primarily affects women, it results in broad and
significant costs for all individuals, businesses, and the economy as a
whole. The Maren Group works with individuals, corporations,
nongovernmental organizations, and investors to investigate, audit, and
manage both specific cases and general practices. The Group also
addresses broader social policy issues and practices that increase risk
to individuals, employers, reputations, and shareholder value.
The Maren Group's approach is unlike any other in the field of strategic
consulting: they are the first firm to address and manage SDDC issues
primarily by leveraging the first-hand knowledge of executives. In
addition to their professional expertise, partners and associates in The
Maren Group have personally experienced and confronted harassment,
assault, or other workplace and economic abuses.
"Our individual battles against economic abuse predate #MeToo and
#TimesUp but those movements have positioned us to make significant
strides against these abuses and effect true cultural and institutional
change," said Co-Founder Lisa Senecal. "Clearly, traditional workplace
training has failed us. Enormous sums are invested every year with no
clear benefit to employers or employees. Our combined experience and
expertise make us uniquely qualified to guide our individual and
corporate clients while enabling us to identify, analyze, and remedy the
organizational flaws that put employees, businesses, and investors at
risk."
"The cost and magnitude of these issues demand a response that repects
individual rights, addresses systemic workplace weaknesses, and drives
public policy reform," said Co-Founder Scott Labby. "Various estimates
suggest that domestic violence alone costs the economy at least $10
billion per year; sexual harassment and discrimination at more than $60
billion. Unpaid child support in the United States has reached $115
billion and counting. And these are simply measurable estimates that do
not take into account the long-term damage to economic health and
quality of life, nor lasting damage and costs to businesses and
investors. This is part of a global problem costing world economies
between $12 and $28 trillion in lost GDP."
After working together as client and attorney, Senecal and Labby quickly
became aware of the power of their combined expertise and commitment to
effecting change far beyond any individual case. "I've had the privilege
to work with some of the best communications teams in the world, and
Lisa is simply the best facilitator and communicator I've encountered,"
Labby said. "She has an innate sense of both individual circumstances
and organizational structures, along with a seamless ability to utilize
these skills in critical and sensitive situations."
Of Labby, Senecal said, "I have worked with Scott on a number of
high-stakes cases where missteps could have easily resulted in
catastrophic financial and reputational damage. Scott has an exceptional
ability to see around corners and through walls, legally and
strategically positioning clients to achieve the most desirable
outcomes. At the same time, Scott never loses sight of the very human
side of this work. He has an unfailing commitment to ending the economic
abuse of women and its damaging ripple effects through the advancement
of public and economic policy."
Senecal
is an entrepreneur, strategic and crisis communications professional,
and an advocate for women and other marginalized groups. She has
consulted and provided media relations and new media strategy for dozens
of companies and organizations; gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial
campaigns; and statewide policy initiatives. Senecal developed her voice
as a women's advocate as one of a small group of civilian women
attending the military academy, Norwich University (News - Alert), from which she
graduated cum laude. She continues her advocacy by writing and
speaking frequently on economic abuse issues and public policy. Her
perspectives and writing appear in a range of media, including NPR (News - Alert)
Morning Edition, the PBS New Hour, The Daily Beast,
and USA Today. She currently serves as a 2017 Gubernatorial
appointee to the Vermont Commission on Women and is working on
state-level legislation addressing sexual harassment. This legislation
is aimed at ultimately serving as a model for other states and the
nation.
Labby
is a private practice attorney providing innovative risk, security,
liability and crisis management guidance to individuals, public and
private companies, and family offices; he has also managed and consulted
on select high profile Title VII and other cases involving economic
abuse of women, including harassment, domestic violence, and complex
child support matters. A member of the bars of New York and
Massachusetts and a Registered Foreign Lawyer in England and Wales, his
work and practice background have been featured in publications
including the New York Times. He earned his J.D. from Yale Law
School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law and Policy Review and
the Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics. He earned his
B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Maine.
Additional information is available on the Group's website: www.marenllc.com.
For the latest news about the company, please follow The Maren Group on
Twitter (News - Alert) at @themarengrp.
