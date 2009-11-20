[March 07, 2018] New Consulting Firm, The Maren Group, Leverages Executives' Personal Experience to Address Sexual Harassment and Other Economic Abuses

Founding partners Lisa Senecal and Scott Labby announced today the launch of The Maren Group. The Maren Group is a private consulting group focused on issues of economic abuse including sexual harassment, discrimination, domestic violence, and child support enforcement (collectively "SDDC"). While this abuse primarily affects women, it results in broad and significant costs for all individuals, businesses, and the economy as a whole. The Maren Group works with individuals, corporations, nongovernmental organizations, and investors to investigate, audit, and manage both specific cases and general practices. The Group also addresses broader social policy issues and practices that increase risk to individuals, employers, reputations, and shareholder value. The Maren Group's approach is unlike any other in the field of strategic consulting: they are the first firm to address and manage SDDC issues primarily by leveraging the first-hand knowledge of executives. In addition to their professional expertise, partners and associates in The Maren Group have personally experienced and confronted harassment, assault, or other workplace and economic abuses. "Our individual battles against economic abuse predate #MeToo and #TimesUp but those movements have positioned us to make significant strides against these abuses and effect true cultural and institutional change," said Co-Founder Lisa Senecal. "Clearly, traditional workplace training has failed us. Enormous sums are invested every year with no clear benefit to employers or employees. Our combined experience and expertise make us uniquely qualified to guide our individual and corporate clients while enabling us to identify, analyze, and remedy the organizational flaws that put employees, businesses, and investors at risk." "The cost and magnitude of these issues demand a response that repects individual rights, addresses systemic workplace weaknesses, and drives public policy reform," said Co-Founder Scott Labby. "Various estimates suggest that domestic violence alone costs the economy at least $10 billion per year; sexual harassment and discrimination at more than $60 billion. Unpaid child support in the United States has reached $115 billion and counting. And these are simply measurable estimates that do not take into account the long-term damage to economic health and quality of life, nor lasting damage and costs to businesses and investors. This is part of a global problem costing world economies between $12 and $28 trillion in lost GDP." After working together as client and attorney, Senecal and Labby quickly became aware of the power of their combined expertise and commitment to effecting change far beyond any individual case. "I've had the privilege to work with some of the best communications teams in the world, and Lisa is simply the best facilitator and communicator I've encountered," Labby said. "She has an innate sense of both individual circumstances and organizational structures, along with a seamless ability to utilize these skills in critical and sensitive situations." Of Labby, Senecal said, "I have worked with Scott on a number of high-stakes cases where missteps could have easily resulted in catastrophic financial and reputational damage. Scott has an exceptional ability to see around corners and through walls, legally and strategically positioning clients to achieve the most desirable outcomes. At the same time, Scott never loses sight of the very human side of this work. He has an unfailing commitment to ending the economic abuse of women and its damaging ripple effects through the advancement of public and economic policy."

Senecal is an entrepreneur, strategic and crisis communications professional, and an advocate for women and other marginalized groups. She has consulted and provided media relations and new media strategy for dozens of companies and organizations; gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial campaigns; and statewide policy initiatives. Senecal developed her voice as a women's advocate as one of a small group of civilian women attending the military academy, Norwich University (News - Alert) , from which she graduated cum laude. She continues her advocacy by writing and speaking frequently on economic abuse issues and public policy. Her perspectives and writing appear in a range of media, including NPR (News - Alert) Morning Edition, the PBS New Hour, The Daily Beast, and USA Today. She currently serves as a 2017 Gubernatorial appointee to the Vermont Commission on Women and is working on state-level legislation addressing sexual harassment. This legislation is aimed at ultimately serving as a model for other states and the nation. Labby is a private practice attorney providing innovative risk, security, liability and crisis management guidance to individuals, public and private companies, and family offices; he has also managed and consulted on select high profile Title VII and other cases involving economic abuse of women, including harassment, domestic violence, and complex child support matters. A member of the bars of New York and Massachusetts and a Registered Foreign Lawyer in England and Wales, his work and practice background have been featured in publications including the New York Times. He earned his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law and Policy Review and the Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics. He earned his B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Maine. Additional information is available on the Group's website: www.marenllc.com. For the latest news about the company, please follow The Maren Group on Twitter (News - Alert) at @themarengrp. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005716/en/

