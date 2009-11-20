|
|[March 07, 2018]
New Ocean to Offer Free Health and Well-Being Solution to Medicaid Recipients
Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), announced today its plan to
extend its mobile-first health and well-being solution to Medicaid
recipients nationwide at no cost. The solution, known as Wellness
Advantage, is a platform that empowers people to live a healthy
lifestyle, better manage their health and address chronic conditions.
Wellness Advantage furthers New Ocean's commitment to democratize
healthcare and provides an accessible, affordable, high quality health
and well-being solution to all Americans. The initiative is part of the
company's overall vision to provide revolutionary
pricing for high quality wellness.
"Making high quality healthcare affordable and accessible is the
backbone of New Ocean's DNA," said Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean's chairman
and chief executive officer. "Our mission is to digitize health and
well-being for everyone. We want to help Americans take healthcare into
their own hands to help reduce the financial burden and improve their
lives."
North Dakota is the first state that will launch The Voyage®
app by New Ocean, a personalized, mobile self-management plan of action
to better inform the choices people make to live beter, sustainably
healthy lives. The app, which features comprehensive content and
hundreds of programs and tools, is designed to keep people healthy and
help those with chronic conditions better manage their health.
"Ensuring the health and well-being of North Dakotans by providing
access to high quality care is the fundamental mission of [our]
program," said Christopher Jones, Executive Director of the North Dakota
Department of Human Services. "We are fortunate to work with New Ocean
to bring The Voyage to Medicaid members across the state of North
Dakota."
Michael Leavitt, former Secretary of Health and Human Services said,
"Reaching Medicaid recipients with appropriate wellness support has
proven to be challenging. New Ocean's generous offer to make robust
wellness tools available without charge to Medicaid beneficiaries is
both generous and helpful."
WellCare Health Plans, Inc., one of the nation's largest managed care
organizations, operating in 20 states and serving more than 4.4 million
Medicaid & Medicare recipients, is exploring this mobile offering as it
continues to expand its innovative options for serving members. New
Ocean is in discussions with the State of South Dakota as well as two
other managed Medicaid companies.
"New Ocean Health Solutions' vision of providing low-cost, high quality
wellness programs goes hand in hand with our mission to help our members
live better, healthier lives," said Kenneth A. Burdick, chief executive
officer of WellCare.
New Ocean's approach is based in behavioral economics and behavior
change principles, and encompasses all aspects of well-being to help
users chart individual voyages to improved health. The journey begins
with input data from a private health assessment that lets users
identify and set personalized goals. A complete lifestyle management
suite (nutrition, fitness, stress management, sleep, depression
prevention, responsible drinking and smoking cessation), accompanies a
robust chronic condition management offering (diabetes, asthma, COPD,
hypertension and soon-to-be-released, heart disease) to ensure a
relevant program for all.
New Ocean offers its wellness platform to companies and health plans
with more than 250,000 employees or members for 90 cents per-employee or
member each month. For companies with less than 250,000 members, the
cost is $2.00 per-employee per-month. Most wellness programs typically
cost up to $8.00 for comparable content.
New Ocean is Hal Rosenbluth's second venture aimed at democratizing
healthcare. Rosenbluth, a founder of the retail health clinic industry,
pioneered healthcare's first foray into alternative care and the tenets
of price transparency, convenience and broad accessibility to low-cost
care. He later led Walgreens' charge into healthcare as the company's
President of Health & Wellness.
About New Ocean Health Solutions
New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company
that empowers companies and employers to foster a healthy culture. We
deliver on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform
that includes health and well-being programs people value. New Ocean's
lead customer is Independence Blue Cross.
