[March 07, 2018] New WISI MPEG-TS IP/IP Transcoder Breaks $1,000/HD Barrier

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inca Networks Inc., a WISI Company, today announced the North American launch of the WISI Blueline Transcoder Series (BLT), smashing the $1,000/HD TS video transcoding barrier for professional broadcasters and video operators. Leveraging decades of video processing experience and a video engine that has been proven globally against thousands of unique broadcast sources. WISI BLT transcoders enable profitable delivery of live linear MPEG transport streams in operator headends and central offices across North America. Like all WISI products, BLT transcoders are backed by an experienced and dedicated global support team.

“Cost per channel is a key metric for investing in video infrastructure,” said Jeff Campbell, CEO, Inca Networks – WISI’s North American division. “At just $818/HD or $408/SD channel, video providers can deploy BLT MPEG transcoding to profitably expand their channel line-up, replace legacy head-end equipment or to enable migration to more modern MPEG-4 set top boxes. Operators now have an affordable solution for deploying smaller scale MPEG2 or MPEG4 transcoding projects without sacrificing video quality or technical support. The BLT is the perfect fit for operators who have outgrown in-house transcoders, need improved reliability, want affordable spares close at hand, or need to replace end-of-life gear with a high-quality, professinally supported product.” Built with quality German engineering, all BLT transcoders feature WISI’s fifth generation transcoder/encoder platform and incorporate graceful handling and recovery of unreliable and problem input streams. With a full suite of professional features for working with IP multicast and unicast MPTS/SPTS transport streams, including licensed Dolby AC-3 and AAC audio transcoding, closed captioning support, extensive MPEG PID handling with SCTE-35 pass-thru, and an easy-to-use web interface, the BLT is easy to deploy. With power consumption of less than 120W per chassis, it’s also affordable to run. “At WISI we’re main street, not wall street,” said Campbell. “Our success depends on helping our independent operator customers deploy profitable video services. By leveraging our global scale and in-house design and manufacturing facilities, we developed the BLT transcoder line to provide headend video engineers with the best combination of video quality, usability, professional support, and cost.”

A variety of HD and SD BLT models ranging from 4 to 24 streams per 1RU chassis start at $4,618 for 8SD or 4HD. Dedicated hardware video processors provide consistent encode density and predictable performance for transcoding, transrating or downscaling HD and SD MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC sources. BLT units are available for purchase immediately from established Inca Networks/WISI resellers who can provide design, integration, and credit options. BLT products are also now available via an innovative new online e-commerce portal at www.wisiamerica.com, allowing for 24/7, secure and rapid credit card purchasing. At www.wisiamerica.com, BLT transcoders are always in stock and available for immediate dispatch via rapid FedEx shipping. About Inca Networks Inca Networks, a WISI company, is reinventing the future of linear and multiscreen video delivery. Inca offers industry-leading Intelligent Video Delivery™, a revolutionary solution for intelligent, real-time processing of linear and multiscreen television content. At its core is VidiOS™, an advanced software processing and monitoring engine that provides deep visibility and control of all video flows, combined with powerful, modular hardware. Inca’s IP video solutions address all aspects of next-generation video delivery, including high-density MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 HD and SD transcoder modules for linear, multiscreen adaptive bitrate (ABR) and HTTP live streaming (HLS) services; demultiplexing and remapping of MPTS video from satellite and off-air sources to SPTS streams in digital cable, DSL and fiber to the home (FTTH) IPTV networks; multi-viewer mosaic and status monitoring software, digital music service demuxing, and ASI to IP conversion. In July 2015, the Wilhelm Sihn Jr. (WISI) company acquired Inca Networks Inc. Founded in 1926, WISI is one of the world’s pioneers in broadband reception and distribution technology. Today, WISI’s business is focussed on the production and distribution of solutions in the following areas: automotive antenna and cabling, components for broadband networks, fiber optics for broadband, digital signal reception, processing and modulation for TV and radio, in-house multimedia. Inca Networks sells and distributes WISI’s Tangram and Chameleon platforms to North American, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. www.incanetworks.com. For more information please contact Rosalinda Thorleifson, Tel. +1-604-998-4665 ext. 2028 or rosalinda.thorleifson@incanetworks.com

