[March 07, 2018] New Survey from Centage Reveals Half of CFOs Need Better What-If Scenario Testing

NATICK, Mass., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey sent to thousands of CFOs yielded some interesting results for Centage Corporation (www.centage.com), a leading provider of cloud-based budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting software. Of the respondents, almost all were looking to grow revenue and nearly half - at 48% - need easier testing of what-if scenarios to achieve that goal. With 88% of respondents using spreadsheets for budgeting within their organizations, the amount of those wanting easier testing of what-if scenarios is telling. CFO and finance teams are tasked with the responsibility of keeping up with the pace of business, and spreadsheets are falling behind. What-if scenarios are a vital part of the decision-making process, and Centage is uniquely poised to help take any business beyond the spreadsheet. Cloud-based and collaborative, Centage's Maestro Suite of solutions eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It reveals how well a business is performing and helps accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. "We weren't terriblysurprised to see the correlation between CFOs still using spreadsheets and their desire for easier access to what-if scenarios," said David Winterhalter, vice president of marketing for Centage. "Spreadsheets have never been able to provide that flexibility, which is why we developed the Maestro Suite with the most robust forecasting and planning tools available on the market." The Maestro Suite is a powerful, easy-to-use solution for budget contributors and a critical resource for decision-makers throughout any organization. Its extensive capabilities offer significant time savings, unlimited forecasting, deeper insight into any business's financial operations and total confidence in the accuracy of the results. About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows how a business is performing and helps accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information year round. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-from-centage-reveals-half-of-cfos-need-better-what-if-scenario-testing-300609478.html SOURCE Centage Corporation

