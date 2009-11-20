|
|[March 07, 2018]
|
New Prevencio Study Using AI Demonstrates Simple Blood Test Accurately Diagnoses Aortic Stenosis
Prevencio, Inc., today announces its HARTTM AS multi-protein,
artificial intelligence (AI)-driven test, which data indicates
accurately diagnoses Aortic Stenosis (AS)-a condition with a 50 percent
death rate when left untreated.
AS is the most common valvular heart disease in the Western world,
present in more than 20 percent of older adults. The condition occurs
when the heart's aortic valve narrows, which frequently occurs with
aging. This narrowing prevents the valve from opening fully, which
reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart into the aorta. Left
untreated, AS can lead to adverse cardiac events, including heart
failure and death.
HART AS identifies the presence of AS and predicts the need for future
medical intervention. Researchers believe the data, to be presented on
March 12 at American College of Cardiology 2018 Scientific Sessions,
can assist patients in getting guideline-recommended serial evaluations
proven to enhance health outcomes. It could also lead to the use of this
test as a more widely available, less expensive, and more accurate test
than echocardiography, otherwise known as ultrasounds of the heart.
"The HART AS blood test holds significant promise for earlier diagnosis
and treatment of many more patients with aortic stenosis," said James L.
Januzzi, MD, practicing cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital
and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Januzzi served as
Principal Investigator on the team of researchers that conducted the
study. They found that when patients were divided into low-risk and
high-risk categories, the test predicted with 98 percent accuracy to
exclude severe AS.
"There are several inconsistencies with echocardiographic assessment
that can hinder timely clinical decisions," Januzzi added. "With the
increasing use of minimally invasive aortic valve replacement, HART AS
is well-positioned to assist in providing more appropriate care of
patients."
"In the U.S. alone, more than five million Americans are diagnosed with
heart valve diseas each year," stated Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio's Chief
Executive Officer. "Prevencio's HART AS is a critical diagnostic and
monitoring solution to assist in the care of AS patients."
Rhyne added, "We appreciate our collaboration with Massachusetts General
Hospital, Dr. Januzzi and his researchers, and Myriad RBM to develop
innovative and highly accurate blood tests to improve diagnosis and
treatment for millions of cardiovascular patients. We look forward to
working with medical device companies involved with minimally invasive
valve replacement, including Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences and Abbott
Vascular, to better identify patients who would benefit from
interventional treatment."
Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for
cardiovascular disease. Employing this novel approach, the company has
produced five blood tests to-date that significantly improve diagnoses
for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.
These tests are:
1. HART CADTM - obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis
2. HART CVETM - 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke or
cardiac death
3. HART PADTM - peripheral artery disease diagnosis
4. HART ASTM - aortic valve stenosis
5. HART AMPTM - risk of amputation
HART test results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings
(European Society of Cardiology Congress Scientific Sessions - 2016,
American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2017, American
Heart Association Scientific Sessions - 2017, American College of
Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2018) and published in top-tier
cardiology journals (Journal of American College of Cardiology -
March 2017 and American Journal of Cardiology - July 2017).
About Prevencio, Inc.:
Prevencio's mission is to prevent the preventable - improving patient
outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by preventing unnecessary
cardiovascular procedures and procedure-related side effects, as well as
predicting - and hopefully thereby preventing - one year adverse
cardiovascular events. The company is a pioneer in diagnostic and
predictive tests for cardiovascular disease and related adverse events,
as well as for cardiovascular pharmaceutical research. Prevencio's
proprietary HART™ Tests are leading the way in the proteomics and
artificial intelligence era of improving cardiovascular medical care.
The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional
information on Prevencio, visit www.PrevencioMed.com.
Prevencio-Preventing the Preventable.™
About American College of Cardiology (ACC):
The American College of Cardiology has a membership of 52,000
cardiovascular professionals dedicated to transforming cardiovascular
care and improving heart health.
Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:
Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this
press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need,
acceptance, size, potential, and penetration rates, the accuracy of
which is necessarily subject to uncertainties and risks including the
Company's sole dependence on HART technology and various uncertainties
characteristic of development-stage companies. The Company does not
undertake to update the disclosures contained in this press release.
