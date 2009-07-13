|
|[March 06, 2018]
|
New Industrial Revolution: Global Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts (2018-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "New
Industrial Revolution: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts,
Worldwide, 2018 to 2024 " report from Wintergreen Research, Inc
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating
several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold.
Across the industrial spectrum smart devices and robots prove their
value by managing digital information in real time across enterprise
boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the
costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.
This study provides the bare outlines of 25 market segments, describing
how the New Industrial Revolution (News - Alert) will unfold. Each section provides a
brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market
forecasts, and market shares in many of the leading market segments
impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. Rapid change in how business
is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development
in business and industry.
Many trillion dollar markets areexpected to develop. The companies that
have stakes in the current industry sector will benefit greatly if they
can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay
competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building
innovative projects with a couple people in a few hours instead of a
large team over several months.
An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in
part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being
improved to make possible implementation of a series of automated
operations that replace single step operations. The ability to provide
operation of robotic sequential operations for manufacturing creates far
more sophisticated automated workflow.
Companies Mentioned
-
ABB
-
Accenture
-
Amazon
-
b+m Surface Systems GmbH
-
BMW
-
DJI
-
Facebook
-
Goldman Sachs
-
Google
-
IBM
-
Intel
-
JP Morgan Chase
-
Lincoln Electric / Wolf Robotics
-
Mellanox Technologies
-
Mercedes
-
Microsoft
-
NVIDIA
-
Parrot S.A.
-
Softbank ARM
-
Tesla
-
Thales
-
Wolf Robotics
Key Topics Covered
1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics
2. New Industrial Revolution Market Shares and Forecasts
3 New Industrial Revolution Broadband Description
4 New Industrial Revolution: Trillion Dollar Markets Bring Time for
Fairness and Integrity
Fairness and Integrity
5 New Industrial Revolution Selected Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5dxc8/new_industrial?w=4
