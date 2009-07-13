[March 06, 2018] New Industrial Revolution: Global Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts (2018-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "New Industrial Revolution: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024 " report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold. Across the industrial spectrum smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit. This study provides the bare outlines of 25 market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution (News - Alert) will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts, and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. Rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry. Many trillion dollar markets areexpected to develop. The companies that have stakes in the current industry sector will benefit greatly if they can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building innovative projects with a couple people in a few hours instead of a large team over several months. An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being improved to make possible implementation of a series of automated operations that replace single step operations. The ability to provide operation of robotic sequential operations for manufacturing creates far more sophisticated automated workflow. Companies Mentioned

ABB

Accenture (News - Alert)

Amazon

b+m Surface Systems GmbH

BMW

DJI

Facebook

Goldman Sachs

Google

IBM

Intel (News - Alert)

JP Morgan Chase

Lincoln Electric / Wolf Robotics

Mellanox Technologies

Mercedes

Microsoft

NVIDIA (News - Alert)

Parrot S.A.

Softbank ARM

Tesla

Thales

Wolf Robotics Key Topics Covered 1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics 2. New Industrial Revolution Market Shares and Forecasts 3 New Industrial Revolution Broadband Description 4 New Industrial Revolution: Trillion (News - Alert) Dollar Markets Bring Time for Fairness and Integrity 5 New Industrial Revolution Selected Company Profiles For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5dxc8/new_industrial?w=4 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006514/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]